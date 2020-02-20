Second man arrested in January home invasion in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man arrested this week was the second charged in a January home invasion.

Diyrun Dapree Coffer, 19, of 908 Broadway St., was arrested Wednesday at the jail and charged with first-degree robbery, a felony.

Waterloo Police say Coffer and a juvenile, Cortez Harrison, 15, displayed a handgun and stole a gaming system during a home invasion at 1915 Spring View St. on Jan. 24.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Harrison was taken into custody on the felony charge on Jan. 30.

Coffer pleaded guilty in 2016 to accidentally shooting and killing his sister, 15-year-old Jykeria Coffer, at their Broadway Street home, and later violated his probation related to that.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.