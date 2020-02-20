Second man arrested in January home invasion in Waterloo

WATERLOO -- A Waterloo man arrested this week was the second charged in a January home invasion.
Diyrun Dapree Coffer, 19, of 908 Broadway St., was arrested Wednesday at the jail and charged with first-degree robbery, a felony.
Waterloo Police say Coffer and a juvenile, Cortez Harrison, 15, displayed a handgun and stole a gaming system during a home invasion at 1915 Spring View St. on Jan. 24.
Harrison was taken into custody on the felony charge on Jan. 30.
Coffer pleaded guilty in 2016 to accidentally shooting and killing his sister, 15-year-old Jykeria Coffer, at their Broadway Street home, and later violated his probation related to that.