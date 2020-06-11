You are the owner of this article.
Second hate graffiti incident under investigation
WATERLOO -- Waterloo Police are investigating a second incident of hate graffiti in Waterloo in a week.

Officers said a Ford Fusion was found on Independence Avenue with a burning rag on it and the letters “KKK” carved into the doors. Fire damage was minimal, police said.

The owner of the vehicle is a black female, according to police. The damage was discovered around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

No arrests have been made in the incident.

Police continue to investigate an earlier crime where “KKK” was painted on a black man’s car with a waxy substance while it was parked at the Baymont Inn on La Porte Road sometime late June 4 or early June 5.

