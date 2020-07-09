Search resumes for man missing from care center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The search continues today for a man who left a care center in Waterloo on Monday night.

Volunteers are to report to the Riviera-Roose Events Center, 307 Maple St., Janesville, at 10 a.m. to resume looking for 46-year-old Mike Jensen.

Capt. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department said Thursday’s search will continue along Waverly Road between Janesville and Cedar Falls as well as other areas around Janesville.

Waterloo police will spend part of the day canvassing the neighborhood around the Ravenwood Care Center and seeking any residents in the area who may have had security cameras running at the time of Jensen’s disappearance.

Black Hawk and Bremer counties have flown drones over the Waverly Road location and along the stretch of Highway 218, Leibold said. He said dogs have also been used in an attempt to find his scent.

Jensen, a former music instructor at Wartburg College in Waverly, suffers from a brain tumor that can trigger seizures. He had been living at Ravenwood, and on Monday night he fled through a window.

Authorities said they believe he may be trying to return to Waverly.