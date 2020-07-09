Search resumes for man missing from care center

WATERLOO – The search continues today for a man who left a care center in Waterloo on Monday night.
Volunteers are to report to the Riviera-Roose Events Center, 307 Maple St., Janesville, at 10 a.m. to resume looking for 46-year-old Mike Jensen.
Capt. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo Police Department said Thursday’s search will continue along Waverly Road between Janesville and Cedar Falls as well as other areas around Janesville.
Waterloo police will spend part of the day canvassing the neighborhood around the Ravenwood Care Center and seeking any residents in the area who may have had security cameras running at the time of Jensen’s disappearance.
Black Hawk and Bremer counties have flown drones over the Waverly Road location and along the stretch of Highway 218, Leibold said. He said dogs have also been used in an attempt to find his scent.
Jensen, a former music instructor at Wartburg College in Waverly, suffers from a brain tumor that can trigger seizures. He had been living at Ravenwood, and on Monday night he fled through a window.
Authorities said they believe he may be trying to return to Waverly.
The search was expanded into the Janesville area on Wednesday after witnesses reported seeing a person matching Jensen’s description walking on Waverly Road around dusk on Tuesday night.
About 70 volunteers turned out Wednesday to search the Ravenwood area and the fields around Waverly Road as temperatures reached the 90s.
Jensen is described as a white male, 5-feet, 10-inches tall and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a plaid button-up shirt, a black helmet and black framed glasses, and may be barefoot.
Anyone with information regarding Jensen is asked to call the Waterloo Police Department at (319) 291-2515.
PHOTOS: Search for Mike Jensen
