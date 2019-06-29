UPDATE: The Clayton County Sheriff's Office reported about 2:45 p.m. that Mark Kloser had been located safe and sound.
EARLIER STORY
EARLVILLE --Law enforcement from two counties, fire officials and volunteers were searching for a missing Northeast Iowa man Saturday.
The man is identified as Mark Kloser, 54, of Earlville. The Clayton County Sheriff's Office said Kloser walked from a residence approximately a half-mile east of Edgewood at around 5 p.m. Friday.
He is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing about 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with an orange stripe, navy shorts, and black tennis shoes with socks. Due to the terrain and recent rain, it is likely he encountered muddy conditions and may have mud on him. He has a distinct scar on his forehead.
Kloser would be considered a dependent adult and any assistance in locating him safely is requested. Kloser was last seen walking east near the intersection of Hilton Road and Highway 3. If anyone has information or had seen a person matching the description please contact the Clayton County Sheriff's Office at (563) 245-2422.
Clayton County and Delaware County deputies are coordinating the search in the Edgewood and Greeley area.
