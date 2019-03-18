Try 3 months for $3
Green Mill Ford Bridge

The historic Green Mill Ford Bridge northeast of Janesville was washed away by Cedar River flood waters.

 PHOTO COURTESY OF IOWA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

JANESVILLE -- Floodwaters have washed away a historic bridge in rural Bremer County.

The Green Mill Ford Bridge over the Cedar River about three miles northeast of Janesville went missing over the weekend.

"It's my understanding it got taken out by an ice floe," said County Engineer Todd Fonkert. "We've got several people out looking for it right now."

The 244-foot-long bridge had been closed to traffic since 1986, and the road to the north was later vacated. But the steel structure with a wooden deck was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998.

The bowstring arch-truss bridge was first built in 1872 over the Cedar River in Waverly after Bremer County voters approved a property tax initiative to fund it, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.

The three bowstring trusses were dismantled in 1902 after a new girder bridge was built in Waverly. Two of the trusses were moved to the current site and became known as the Green Mill Ford Bridge.

