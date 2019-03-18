JANESVILLE -- Floodwaters have washed away a historic bridge in rural Bremer County.
The Green Mill Ford Bridge over the Cedar River about three miles northeast of Janesville went missing over the weekend.
"It's my understanding it got taken out by an ice floe," said County Engineer Todd Fonkert. "We've got several people out looking for it right now."
The 244-foot-long bridge had been closed to traffic since 1986, and the road to the north was later vacated. But the steel structure with a wooden deck was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1998.
The bowstring arch-truss bridge was first built in 1872 over the Cedar River in Waverly after Bremer County voters approved a property tax initiative to fund it, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation.
The three bowstring trusses were dismantled in 1902 after a new girder bridge was built in Waverly. Two of the trusses were moved to the current site and became known as the Green Mill Ford Bridge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.