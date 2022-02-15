Search is underway for Iowa's best burger

DES MOINES -- Iowa’s beef producers are asking their fellow Iowans to help find Iowa’s Best Burger in 2022. The Iowa Beef Industry Council and the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association are encouraging you to nominate your favorite burger.

This is the 13th year the two groups are holding the annual Iowa’s Best Burger contest. Iowans are encouraged to nominate their favorite burger before March 14.

To qualify, the burger must be a 100% real beef patty and served on a bun or bread product. The more nominations a restaurant receives, the better the chances are for that burger to make it on the “Top Ten” list announced March 18 on WHO Radio’s “The Big Show.” Finalists will receive a certificate and be eligible for the secret taste-test of contest judges. The 2022 Best Burger in Iowa will be announced May 2 with the kick-off of May Beef Month in Iowa.

Details about the contest, rules, and the voting form are available on the Iowa Beef Industry Council website, www.iabeef.org. Burger lovers can also find a link to the online nomination form at the Iowa Beef Council Facebook page; or by texting BEEF to (515) 337-8924.

