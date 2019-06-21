WATERLOO – Firefighters combed the Cedar River on Friday morning as the search for a missing Waterloo woman continues.
A crew from Waterloo Fire Rescue launched a boat at Cedar River Park and headed upstream from the downtown area to search for Sharla Kay Davis, who has been missing for about a week. A second group of firefighters searched the river banks downstream.
Maj. Joe Leibold with the Waterloo police said investigators don’t have any specific information pointing to the river in Davis’ disappearance. He noted that she lives downtown in the Cedar River Tower apartments, which is located next to the river.
Police are also reviewing security footage from surveillance cameras in the downtown area for signs of Davis around the time she was last seen, Leibold said.
He said Davis didn’t have a car, and her purse and phone had been left at her apartment.
She was last seen on June 15 in downtown Waterloo, and her last social media activity was Sunday.
Davis is described as a 54-year-old white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighing 165 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes. Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is asked to contact the Black Hawk County Consolidated Dispatch Center at 291-2515.
