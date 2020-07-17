Search for 10-year-old Breasia Terrell enters seventh day

'My baby is a fighter'

Lankford said most people will never understand the relationship she shared with Breasia. She said she wished more people knew “just how special, how kind my daughter is.”

“Just a few days before she disappeared she sent me a text and told me how beautiful I am and that she wants to be just like me,” Lankford said Monday. “She is 10, but she always tries to make sure I’m feeling good.

“She cares about me.”

Lankford shared videos Breasia made of dances and the music she loves.

“TikTok and all this stuff — she just loves to sing and dance and make videos,” Lankford said, smiling as she recalled her daughter’s love of dancing.

“She was trying to teach me how to do some of it. We just had the best time. I can’t wait to get her back and we can do those things.”

Lankford described her daughter as “strong and athletic.” She loves basketball.

“My baby is a fighter,” Lankford said. “That’s one reason why I think we will find her. She is strong.”