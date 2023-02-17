WATERLOO -- Scythian will headline Friday, with Gaelic Storm at center stage as Sunday's headliner at the 17th annual Iowa Irish Fest, Aug. 4-6, in the Lincoln Park area in downtown Waterloo.

The announcement was made Friday by Irish Fest organizer Chad Shipman.

But there's a twist for Saturday night's headliner. The Irish Fest committee has decided to build suspense by having a special performance take place during that time slot, according to Shipman.

For now, fans will be left to wonder who will be in the spotlight.

The high-energy Celtic folk-rock band Scythian, founded 12 years ago, is a group of friends who share a love of Celtic music. A crowd favorite, the band hails from Washington, D.C. They've headlined at previous Iowa Irish Fests, as well as festivals on the U.S. Celtic and BlueGrass/American festival circuits.

After two decades, Gaelic Storm continues to be a force of nature, logging more than 2,000 shows. The band has topped the Billboard World Chart more than a half-dozen times and regularly headlines festivals around the country, including Iowa Irish Fest multiple times. Their latest release is "Go Climb a Tree."

In addition to an extensive yet-to-be-released list of performers, the Iowa Irish Fest is searching for Iowa-based musicians for a Battle of the Iowa Irish Bands. Solo artists, duets, groups and bands who perform any genre of Irish music can enter.

Deadline for video-based entries is midnight March 17. Interested groups and individuals must record two of their best songs, introduce themselves and explain their passion for Irish music. Video entries can be submitted on a portable drive and mailed to Cedar Valley Irish Cultural Association, Battle of the Bands, 315 E. 5th Street, Waterloo, IA 50703.

Or submit an online video link via email at Entertainment@IowaIrishFest.com.

Video submissions will be judged by selected members of the Iowa Irish Fest committee. Entry scores will be based on musical ability and stage presence. The top four entries will be selected April 3, and the final "battle” will be Aug. 3 when finalists will perform on stage at Iowa Irish Fest.

The winner will receive a $500 cash prize and will perform on one of the fest stages during the 2023 festivities.

Iowa Irish Fest is expected to release an app in early March which will include a full schedule of events, a map of the fest and more.

The annual Iowa Irish Fest, presented by Veridian Credit Union, is organized by the Cedar Valley Irish Culture Association, an organization intended to foster and develop Irish fellowship and community outreach through Irish cultural events and programs.

