Scrap metal drive set Saturday at Waverly church

A wide range of metal items will be accepted. There's also a list of items not accepted. Among those are appliances, products with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB's), asbestos containing materials, gasoline and propane tanks, engine blocks, TVs, laptops, monitors, and microwaves.

Items can be dropped off in the parking lot of church at 1800 11th St. S.E. The church can arrange to pick up items for local people who can't deliver their scrap metal. To arrange, call (319) and talk to Frank Wilkens.