CEDAR FALLS — A Cedar Valley “American Ninja Warrior” legend will return to the national stage on Monday night, this time with a very special fellow competitor.

Scott Behrends and his 16-year-old son, Ben, both found themselves a spot on Season 15 of the hit NBC reality show “American Ninja Warrior.” Their episode, filmed in early March, will air at 7 p.m.

While Scott and Ben can’t reveal too much about what’s in store for the viewers at home, they say it’s, “more than likely” that one or both of them will be shown.

The fact that Scott and Ben are competing on the same stage is rather fitting – Scott’s children were a major inspiration for him not only entering the sport, but also starting his own ninja training gym, Ninja U on University Avenue.

“It all started in our backyard,” Scott said.

When his kids were younger, Scott says they were too shy for team sports. After the kids came home talking about the obstacle courses they had done in gym class at school, Scott began creating his own obstacle courses in the family’s backyard made up of trees, logs, stumps and whatever else he could find.

Soon enough, a hobby grew into a passion and then a livelihood. Scott and co-owner Jacob Pauli opened Ninja U in 2018, where they offer classes for all ages and experience levels.

Scott and Ben are not total newcomers to the reality show. Scott made his first appearance on the show on Season 11 in 2019, where he advanced to the finals in Las Vegas. Ben also appeared on the first season of “American Ninja Warrior Junior” in 2018 alongside his brother, Jason.

While the show often features athletic prowess and competitors with the perfect mix of strength and agility, when it came time to submit applications for this season in December, Scott knew that there was more to getting on television than skill alone.

“They want to see high energy. You’re a TV personality,” he said. “You’re technically an actor.”

Scott received the call in early January that he had earned a spot on the show. The family anxiously awaited the word on Ben.

“We were almost nervous. Why did I get a call and not Ben? If anything it’d be the other way around,” Scott said.

However, about a week later, the 818 area code came through on the phone with the news that Ben would be joining his dad to compete in the Los Angeles qualifying rounds.

The pair flew out in early March with Scott’s wife, Lindsey, and their two other kids.

Ben was right in the middle of his sophomore year of high school when they made the trip to compete.

“I can tell you I was on the show, I can’t tell you anything more,” he had told his teachers. Despite the required secrecy, there was a buzz of excitement from his teachers and classmates.

One key aspect of the show most viewers at home don’t know is that the episodes are filmed overnight between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. While the nocturnal competition poses an added challenge for many participants, Ben had a particularly tough time.

“It was awful,” he said, dealing with both the two-hour time zone change and transitioning right from a busy high school life to an overnight performance.

Through all of the challenges, the Behrends competitors have always had a strong backing of supporters in the Cedar Valley. They have a watch party planned for Monday night at Ninja U with their “gym family,” more than 12 of whom have also competed on the show.

Monday will be the first time Ben has been aired on the show. Scott and Ben were invited to compete on season 14 but, as they say, “failed miserably” and weren’t aired.

“I don’t count it,” Ben said. They look at this season as a form of redemption.

“I’m excited for Ben to be shown and have the feeling of the community cheering him on on TV,” Scott said. “I’m excited as a dad, as a gym owner, as a friend and as a training partner for him to experience that.”

This season, fans will also be able to catch Hudson native Jackson Twait in his fifth appearance on the show and Nate Person, formerly of Cedar Falls and now manager of Ninja U’s Ankeny location. The two are set to appear on episode five airing July 3.

All of the Cedar Valley ninjas competing also have the possibility of appearing in later episodes this season if they performed well enough during the qualifying rounds.

Whatever their level of success this season, Scott recognizes the rarity of being able to share not only a sport with his son but also such a large national stage.

“I almost didn’t have this goal of someday being on Ninja Warrior with my son, whether my dreams were too small or whatever,” Scott said. “Now that it’s here it’s pretty cool. Chase the dream and you never know where it’s going to go.”

Close Evelyn Schmitz of Cedar Falls runs toward the warped wall during the 9-10 year old qualifying round of "American Ninja Warrior Junior" in July of 2019. Schmitz's episode will air Friday, April 3, 2020 on the Universal Kids network. Evelyn Schmitz of Cedar Falls tackles an obstacle during the 9-10-year-old qualifying round of "American Ninja Warrior Junior" in July. Schmitz's episode will air Friday on the Universal Kids network. Evelyn Schmitz of Cedar Falls poses for her "Hero Shot" for the reality competition show "American Ninja Warrior Junior." Scott Behrends navigates an obstacle during the Las Vegas National Finals Night 2 of "American Ninja Warrior," which aired Sept. 2, 2019. Behrends did not qualify for the next stage. (Photo by: David Becker/NBC) Jackson Twait hits the first obstacle, the Shrinking Steps, during his run at the Cincinnati City Finals episode of "American Ninja Warrior." 