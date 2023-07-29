Scott Behrends demonstrates some of the obstacles in the newly opened Ninja U obstacle training gym in Cedar Falls Friday.

Scott Behrends demonstrates some of the obstacles in the newly opened Ninja U obstacle training gym in Cedar Falls Friday.

Scott Behrends works on a course at the Ninja U gym Wednesday afternoon. Behrends will be competing on NBC's "American Ninja Warrior."

Scott Behrends works on a course at the Ninja U gym Wednesday afternoon. Behrends will be competing on NBC's "American Ninja Warrior."

Jackson Twait, a Hudson native and UNI student -- shown on an obstacle course -- will tape a run through the course on "American Ninja Warrior" this summer.

Jackson Twait, a Hudson native and UNI student -- shown on an obstacle course in this undated courtesy photo -- will tape a run through the course on "American Ninja Warrior" in the summer of 2019.

Scott Behrends stands next to the "American Ninja Warrior" logo during his May 2019 taping for an episode of the show's 11th season on NBC. Behrends will appear on the show during the June 17, 2019, episode.

Scott Behrends, center, poses with his family, from left, sons Jason and Ben, wife Lindsey and daughter Lia, during a taping of Scott's "American Ninja Warrior" episode in May 2019. The episode will air June 17, 2019, at 7 p.m. on NBC.

Jackson Twait, left, poses with girlfriend Grace Jorgensen during the taping of Twait's episode of "American Ninja Warrior" in Cincinnati, Ohio, in May 2019.

Scott Behrends runs across the Broken Bridge obstacle during the Seattle/Tacoma City Qualifiers episode of Season 11 of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior," which aired June 24.

Scott Behrends reacts after he hits the final buzzer, signifying the completion of his run, during the Seattle/Tacoma City Qualifiers episode of Season 11 of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior," which aired June 24.

Hudson's Jackson Twait makes his way through the qualifying round in Cincinnati as shown on NBC's 'American Ninja Warrior' show July 8.

Jackson Twait, left, with fellow contestant Ethan Swansom, at the Cincinnati City Qualifiers round of "American Ninja Warrior" as shown July 8 on NBC.

Jackson Twait hits the first obstacle, the Shrinking Steps, during his run at the Cincinnati City Finals episode of "American Ninja Warrior."

Scott Behrends navigates an obstacle during the Las Vegas National Finals Night 2 of 'American Ninja Warrior,' which aired Sept. 2, 2019. Behrends did not qualify for the next stage.

Evelyn Schmitz of Cedar Falls poses for her "Hero Shot" for the reality competition show "American Ninja Warrior Junior."

Evelyn Schmitz of Cedar Falls tackles an obstacle during the 9-10-year-old qualifying round of "American Ninja Warrior Junior" in July. Schmitz's episode will air Friday on the Universal Kids network.

Evelyn Schmitz of Cedar Falls runs toward the warped wall during the 9-10 year old qualifying round of "American Ninja Warrior Junior" in July of 2019. Schmitz's episode will air Friday, April 3, 2020 on the Universal Kids network.

PHOTOS: Cedar Valley residents on 'American Ninja Warrior'

Cedar Falls resident and Ninja U gym owner Scott Behrends, 39, along with Hudson native and UNI student Jackson Twait, 21, both got onto the 2019 season of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior."

Behrends and Twait both got separate calls to separate cities -- Behrends in Tacoma, Washington, and Twait in Cincinnati -- and both taped their episodes in May.

In late June and early July, when the episodes aired, the Cedar Valley learned both contestants hit the buzzer, moving on to their respective City Final (which both have already taped). Both of those episodes are expected to air sometime in August 2019.

Here's a photo gallery of the pair as they trained and appeared on the show so far.