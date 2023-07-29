CEDAR FALLS — The apple continues to fall not far from the tree as a Cedar Falls father-son duo take the American Ninja Warrior stage once again for the season 15 semifinals.
The first night of semifinals will air Monday at 7 p.m. on NBC as some of the nation’s most agile athletes compete to get one step closer to a national title and a $1 million prize.
Some Cedar Valley faces will be on screen as NinjaU gym owner Scott Behrends, his son Ben and Hudson native Jackson Twait all earned a spot in the semi-finals.
Over 3 million viewers tuned in to the qualifying round episode featuring the three, Scott finishing the course in two minutes and 3.93 seconds and coming in fourth place.
Ben took a fall just under a minute into his run on the obstacle “Ring the Bells,” the fifth out of six obstacles in the course. A new obstacle this season, it involves swinging between four handles attached to giant bells. Despite not completing the course, he moved at a fast enough pace to still rank seventh and advance to the next stage.
Twait had a similar story, also falling on “Ring the Bells” but still managing to secure another run with a sixth place finish.
The top 12 men and top four women from each of the eight qualifying rounds advanced on to the semifinals in Los Angeles. From that point on, the top Ninjas will go on to compete in the national finals in Las Vegas.
This year’s semifinals are a different format than previous seasons. Instead of taking on the obstacle courses one at a time, the competitors will be racing head to head.
“We both are racing some long-time veterans of the show from the Chicago area. ... They are very experienced and explosive so it will be some great races!” Scott said of his and Ben’s performance.
He said that both father and son’s full runs will be featured in the episode.
All of the season’s episodes were filmed in March of this year, but the Cedar Valley competitors have found strong support from the community as the episodes air on TV.
“My favorite thing I heard was ‘You are making so many people happy’ from a fan of the show,” Scott said. “People love the father-son duo and were excited to see us both move on to race in the semifinals.”
This is Scott’s third season on the show. In season 11 he advanced to the finals. This is Ben’s first time making it to the semifinals. Twait is in his fifth season on the show, qualifying for the national finals twice.
Evelyn Schmitz of Cedar Falls runs toward the warped wall during the 9-10 year old qualifying round of "American Ninja Warrior Junior" in July of 2019. Schmitz's episode will air Friday, April 3, 2020 on the Universal Kids network.
Scott Behrends reacts after he hits the final buzzer, signifying the completion of his run, during the Seattle/Tacoma City Qualifiers episode of Season 11 of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior," which aired June 24.
Scott Behrends, center, poses with his family, from left, sons Jason and Ben, wife Lindsey and daughter Lia, during a taping of Scott's "American Ninja Warrior" episode in May 2019. The episode will air June 17, 2019, at 7 p.m. on NBC.
Scott Behrends stands next to the "American Ninja Warrior" logo during his May 2019 taping for an episode of the show's 11th season on NBC. Behrends will appear on the show during the June 17, 2019, episode.
PHOTOS: Cedar Valley residents on 'American Ninja Warrior'
Cedar Falls resident and Ninja U gym owner Scott Behrends, 39, along with Hudson native and UNI student Jackson Twait, 21, both got onto the 2019 season of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior."
Behrends and Twait both got separate calls to separate cities -- Behrends in Tacoma, Washington, and Twait in Cincinnati -- and both taped their episodes in May.
In late June and early July, when the episodes aired, the Cedar Valley learned both contestants hit the buzzer, moving on to their respective City Final (which both have already taped). Both of those episodes are expected to air sometime in August 2019.
Here's a photo gallery of the pair as they trained and appeared on the show so far.
Evelyn Schmitz of Cedar Falls runs toward the warped wall during the 9-10 year old qualifying round of "American Ninja Warrior Junior" in July of 2019. Schmitz's episode will air Friday, April 3, 2020 on the Universal Kids network.
Photo by Eddy Chen/Universal Kids)
Evelyn Schmitz of Cedar Falls tackles an obstacle during the 9-10-year-old qualifying round of "American Ninja Warrior Junior" in July. Schmitz's episode will air Friday on the Universal Kids network.
Photo by Eddy Chen, Universal Kids
Evelyn Schmitz of Cedar Falls poses for her "Hero Shot" for the reality competition show "American Ninja Warrior Junior."
Photo by: Eddy Chen, Universal Kids
Scott Behrends navigates an obstacle during the Las Vegas National Finals Night 2 of 'American Ninja Warrior,' which aired Sept. 2, 2019. Behrends did not qualify for the next stage.
David Becker, Courtesy NBC
Jackson Twait hits the first obstacle, the Shrinking Steps, during his run at the Cincinnati City Finals episode of "American Ninja Warrior."
Courtesy NBC
Jackson Twait, left, with fellow contestant Ethan Swansom, at the Cincinnati City Qualifiers round of "American Ninja Warrior" as shown July 8 on NBC.
PHOTO COURTEY OF DENNIS MONG/NBC
Hudson's Jackson Twait makes his way through the qualifying round in Cincinnati as shown on NBC's 'American Ninja Warrior' show July 8.
PHOTO COURTESY OF DENNIS MONG/NBC
Scott Behrends reacts after he hits the final buzzer, signifying the completion of his run, during the Seattle/Tacoma City Qualifiers episode of Season 11 of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior," which aired June 24.
PHOTO BY MATTHEW HAYWARD, NBC
Scott Behrends runs across the Broken Bridge obstacle during the Seattle/Tacoma City Qualifiers episode of Season 11 of NBC's "American Ninja Warrior," which aired June 24.
PHOTO BY MATTHEW HAYWARD, NBC
Jackson Twait, left, poses with girlfriend Grace Jorgensen during the taping of Twait's episode of "American Ninja Warrior" in Cincinnati, Ohio, in May 2019.
COURTESY PHOTO
Scott Behrends, center, poses with his family, from left, sons Jason and Ben, wife Lindsey and daughter Lia, during a taping of Scott's "American Ninja Warrior" episode in May 2019. The episode will air June 17, 2019, at 7 p.m. on NBC.
COURTESY PHOTO
Scott Behrends stands next to the "American Ninja Warrior" logo during his May 2019 taping for an episode of the show's 11th season on NBC. Behrends will appear on the show during the June 17, 2019, episode.
Jackson Twait, a Hudson native and UNI student -- shown on an obstacle course in this undated courtesy photo -- will tape a run through the course on "American Ninja Warrior" in the summer of 2019.
PHOTO COURTESY OF JACKSON TWAIT
Jackson Twait, a Hudson native and UNI student -- shown on an obstacle course -- will tape a run through the course on "American Ninja Warrior" this summer.
PHOTO COURTERSY OF JACKSON TWAIT
Scott Behrends works on a course at the Ninja U gym Wednesday afternoon. Behrends will be competing on NBC's "American Ninja Warrior."
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scott Behrends works on a course at the Ninja U gym Wednesday afternoon. Behrends will be competing on NBC's "American Ninja Warrior."
KELLY WENZEL, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER
Scott Behrends demonstrates some of the obstacles in the newly opened Ninja U obstacle training gym in Cedar Falls Friday.
Brandon Pollock
Scott Behrends demonstrates some of the obstacles in the newly opened Ninja U obstacle training gym in Cedar Falls Friday.
Ben Behrends guides children in working on a feature in the Ninja U gym obstacle course on last month in Cedar Falls. Behrends and his father, Scott, will appear on NBC's American Ninja Warrior show on Monday.