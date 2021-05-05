Scooter driver rolls through Waterloo on cross-country expedition

WATERLOO – Alex Simon likely is the first person scooting his way across the U.S.A. on an electric scooter.

He stopped in Waterloo on Wednesday evening on day 12 of his adventure to travel 3,365 miles across on America’s back roads from Boston to Newport, Ore. His goal is to spread awareness about the benefits of micromobility.

“Which is essentially replacing cars with smarter alternatives on short distance trips,” he said, noting 50% of all car trips are three miles or less.

“So instead of taking a car just to go down the road, maybe we can take something that is less polluting, less noisy and reduces traffic,” he said.

Simon has garnered nearly 6,000 followers on his Facebook page Zero to Epic, where he is documenting his travels. He travels about 120 miles per day at an average of 25 miles per hour. He expects the trip to take 30 days.

“I’ve met so many people along the way. Anyone who hears about scooters is another person who will maybe join in the effort,” he said.

Simon said he prepared for the trip with two months of rigorous exercise.

“Some people think standing for seven to eight hours a day is easy, but it’s not,” he said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}