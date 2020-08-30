Science leads way in developing COVID-19 vaccine

What is the coronavirus?

Coronavirus is a class of viruses in animals and humans. There are coronaviruses that cause the common cold and others that cause more serious sickness, such as the original SARS virus in 2003, the MERS virus in 2012 and now COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 different?

On the premiere episode of "The Road to a Vaccine," Chief Scientific Officer for Johnson & Johnson, Dr. Paul Stoffels, said COVID-19 is different for two reasons: It's spreading extremely fast and there's no immunity. Organizations are working tirelessly on a vaccine in hope of making one available next year. He says there is a great need for the global health community to ensure the vaccine is available to those most at risk, such as healthcare workers who care for ailing patients.

How does a COVID-19 virus enter healthy cells?