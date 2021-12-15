Schools out early, other closures for anticipated wind storm

Due to the weather forecast of high winds, all Waterloo middle and high schools and Cunningham are dismissing at 1 p.m. today and elementary schools are dismissing at 2 p.m. today (Wednesday).

All after school activities and athletics are canceled except high school varsity athletics, which will end at 2:30 p.m. with no activity bus.

All Cedar Falls city facilities will be closing at 3 p.m.

Facilities include: City Hall, Public Library, Community Center, Recreation Center, Tourism & Visitors Bureau, The Transfer Station, Public Works Office and The Hearst Center for the Arts.

Cedar Falls Public Safety has increased staffing to allow for an increase of calls. Public Works employees are on call for storm clean up.

To report a non-emergency incident to Black Hawk County Dispatch, dial 319-291-2515.

To report a utility outage in Cedar Falls, dial 319-268-6999

The Black Hawk County Landfill closed at 11 a.m. due to threats of high winds, and trash routes are being run with extra trucks, according to Waterloo city officials.

Residents are asked to remove your cart by the end of the business day on Wednesday. Any questions about Waterloo trash collection and be directed to the Sanitation Department at (319) 291-4455.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for Black Hawk County with peak wind gusts of 55 to 70 mph in the afternoon and evening are expected. This wind event will make travel especially difficult for high-profile vehicles on area highways and interstates.

Severe storms are also possible from 4-8 p.m. Storms will be extremely fast moving, primary threats with the storms will be winds and a possible tornado.

Authorities strongly suggest taking down or securing holiday display

