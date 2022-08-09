 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
School uniform drive date change

uniforms.png

Students head into East High School in the fall 2010, not long after Waterloo Community Schools first put in place its uniform dress code.

 COURIER FILE PHOTO

WATERLOO -- The Payne Memorial Cares "Back to School Extravaganza" will now happen on Sunday, Aug. 21 from 1 to 5 p.m at 1044 Mobile St. The church is asking for clothing, shoes and monetary donations to be donated by Aug. 12 at the church. People can donate at the church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The extravaganza will be a free event. Attendees can receive shoes, uniforms and free haircuts. A raffle will also take place. First place will receive a TV, second place will win a Chromebook and third place will receive a $50 Target gift card. Vendors will also be on site.

Anyone with questions is asked to call (319) 233-8189.

