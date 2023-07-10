WATERLOO — Library patrons have the opportunity to experience a glimpse of the African American Museum of Iowa through the end of the month.

The traveling exhibit “Suspended: Systemic Oppression in Our Schools” has been housed on the second floor of the library since the beginning of May. The three 8-foot-by-8-foot panels can be viewed any time during the library’s operating hours.

The exhibit addresses the issue of segregation in the public school system. While Brown v. Board of Education ended segregation in schools in 1954, the exhibit aims to show how the practice has continued in the form of surveillance, zero tolerance policies and the policing of students. The display includes a timeline, numerical data and specific examples from Iowa school districts.

“In the bigger cities like Des Moines or Cedar Rapids, there has been a lot of talk and controversy over school resource officers and the disproportionate amount of Black students who are being punished and suspended,” said Felicite Wolfe, curator and collections manager at the African American Museum of Iowa.

“We wanted to show what this talk is about and how it is affecting communities in Iowa,” she said.

Waterloo’s display is one of six traveling versions of the exhibit that have found their way into museums, universities, businesses and city buildings around the state and the country. Sites include North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City, Sioux City’s City Hall, Iowa City’s Old Capitol Museum and Collins Community Credit Union headquarters in Cedar Rapids.

The museum also recently had traveling exhibits sent to locations in North Carolina and Texas.

The museum, located in Cedar Rapids, is currently undergoing renovations due in part to the city’s efforts to update its flood control system. It has been closed to the public since September 2022 and plans to reopen in January or February.

In the meantime, the museum has had to make due fulfilling its mission of exhibiting and teaching the African American heritage of Iowa without having access to its own building.

The main installation of the “Suspended” exhibit opened at the Cedar Rapids Public Library last October, and will remain there until October of this year. The museum initially reached out to potential hosts for the traveling exhibits in May 2022.

“We were fortunate to be asked if we would host it here for a few months,” said Jillian Rutledge, assistant director of the Waterloo Public Library. “We just thought it was important while the museum is closed to still get the information out.”

Since its opening, the exhibit has garnered positive responses from the community.

“They’re thankful that we have it,” Rutledge said. She described an email the library received from a community member who said they were “thrilled” and “stunned” by the display.

Mayor Quentin Hart visited the display and posted about it on Facebook shortly after it was installed, calling it “incredible.”

The library is no stranger to traveling exhibits. Some of the most memorable to the staff were past exhibits on Abraham Lincoln and the Holocaust. They also previously housed another exhibit from the African American museum on Buxton, Iowa, a majority-Black town that only existed for two decades.

“We get a lot of solicitors, and we try to host all of the (exhibits) that we can,” said Amy Rousselow, marketing and volunteer services manager at the library.

While the exhibit will leave at the end of July, the library is working to continue its relationship with the museum. When the museum opens again, the library plans to include it in their Adventure Pass program so library card-holders will be able to reserve free passes.

“We’re always so grateful when any institution – be it a library, be it a business – wants to engage in our material. Because the more people that read about Black history, the more people exposed to Black history the more change that can happen, even if it’s just in yourself,” Wolfe said.

“Nobody can change the entire world. But when you’re more educated on what is involved in Black history, what issues there are and what problems there are, it will really make a difference in the long run.”

Close No one will stop the shootings It's time the American people wake up. Politicians won't do anything about gun control. The president won't make an executive order to pull assault weapons off the shelves. This is legal. People in Washington want less spending, but they won't cut their wages and benefits by 15%. No one can stop the shootings. It is sad that people get away with a slap on the hands, and then law enforcement go to jail for doing their job. The people have to learn respect. Francis Murphy, Waterloo Salvation Army's Night at the Ballpark was a success The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls Development Committee would like to thank all who supported our annual Night at the Ballpark fundraiser. Because of our generous sponsors, ticket purchases, and donations made at the June 16 game, we raised more than $4,000 for our programs, benefiting many in need in our community. “This was my first fundraising event with The Salvation Army, and I wasn’t sure what to expect,” said Jake Meyers, advisory board and development committee member. “We had about the best weather we could have hoped for, the Waterloo Bucks played phenomenally, and the crowd was supportive of our cause. I’m already looking forward to next year’s fundraiser.” Thank you 2023 night at the ballpark sponsors: Gold Level: People’s Community Health Clinic, The Weekly Connection, and Tyson Prepared Foods. Silver Level: BankIowa, BerganKDV, Bergen Plumbing, Inc., and Elvir Begic Real Estate. Bronze Level: Hansen’s Dairy, Home Instead, Julie Facion, Lofty’s Lounge, SERVPRO of Black Hawk County, TJ's Christian Book Store, U. S. Bank, and VGM Group. Katie Harn, volunteer and community relations coordinator Two-tiered justice in a banana republic Commenting on his June 8 indictment, Donald Trump remarked: “These charges against me came down the very same day evidence revealed that Joe Biden took a $5 million dollar bribe from Ukraine.” Big Three networks devoted 491 news minutes to Trump’s indictment, 0 minutes to the explosive cascade of bribery allegations facing Biden. More recently, son Hunter -- after a five-year slow-walked investigation, essentially walked for his gun and tax crimes. Not a minute in jail. Joe Biden himself has said: “No one (expletive) with a Biden.” It’s nice to be king. Biden’s corrupt FBI and Justice Department know their assignment: Destroy Trump through prosecutorial harassment in order to win in 2024. Democrats don’t play by Queensbury Rules. They play to win. Character assassination, the Russia collusion lie, government intimidation efforts against pro-life Catholics -- Machiavelli would be proud. Alternatively, Republicans make Pee-Wee Herman look like Chuck Norris. Weaponizing government against political opponents is standard fare in Communist countries. Soviet dissident Aleksandr Solzhenitzyn warned that America was not immune from a future similar fate. Biden’s cynical, open bastardization of our justice system confirms that prophetic warning. Sham justice is banana republic justice, which is to say, injustice. Your country is dying. Steve Kapler, Waterloo Public education is the best option I suspect the tax dollars Forest Dillavou (The Courier, June 27) paid toward public schools was a very tiny amount compared to the $7,600 Gov. Kim Reynolds is paying parents for religious and private classes. Our children need: separation of church and state, exposure to students of all culture levels, educated teachers, extra curricular activities they may not get away from our established institutions. If a parent decides against public school, he should pay for elsewhere. 