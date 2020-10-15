 Skip to main content
School bus veers into ditch following crash near Denver
School bus veers into ditch following crash near Denver

No injuries were reported in a crash at Burton Avenue and Bennington Road south of Denver, Iowa, that sent a school bus into a ditch on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020.

 Jeff Reinitz

DENVER – A school bus on the way home from classes veered into a ditch following a collision south of Denver on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly around 3:30 p.m. at the intersection of Burton Avenue and Bennington Road. A pickup truck was also damaged.

Details of the crash weren’t immediately available, but Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies said no one was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Students were on the bus, and they were picked up by their parents at the scene or loaded onto another bus.

