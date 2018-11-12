WATERLOO — A Marine veteran and University of Northern Iowa student received a $1,400 scholarship Friday night at the Military Ball.
Daniel Bonzer of Waverly received the $1,425 Charles R. Doss Scholarship.
“I’m pretty stoked,” Bonzer said.
He recently had to buy a new car, because he totaled his older one, so the timing was great for him. He’s a senior in social work. After Bonzer gets his bachelor’s degree he plans to go for a master’s degree.
His time in the service influenced his major, he said.
“There’s a lot of mental health issues in the military. I saw some trends that could be better addressed.”
After leaving the service, Bonzer worked helping veterans secure employment.
“A lot of the issues these guys are facing could be a lot better if they had the right help while they were younger and still in the military,” Bonzer said.
Four Black Hawk County individuals received honors for their efforts to assist the UNI student veteran organization. They are Kevin Dill, Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs executive director, and Kris Jones, Dennis Clark and Terry Shephert.
The Military Ball at UNI is a combination of several military traditions from different branches.
The sixth annual ball was put together by student veterans and veteran coordinators, including Cole Passick, UNI Veterans Students Association president, and Emily Meier, vice president.
