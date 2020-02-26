Scholarship applications being accepted

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women’s Organization is accepting applications for five scholarships to students who live in the Cedar Valley and plan on attending, or are attending, an area college.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.
Two $1,000 scholarships will be given by the Marie Robinson Memorial Fund to non-traditional undergraduate students, and three $1,000 scholarships will be given by CF BPW to non-traditional undergraduate students. These grants will be given on the basis of financial need and merit. All applications are available at the financial aid offices at UNI, Cedar Falls; Wartburg College, Waverly; Allen College, Hawkeye Community College, Upper Iowa University–Waterloo Center in Waterloo and UNI-CUE.
Send completed applications by April 10 to Cedar Falls BPW, Kim Johnson-Herbst, P.O. Box 1164, Cedar Falls, 50613-5020. For more information, call 504-3439.
Lavendula BigTime Blue
'Big Time Blue' lavender
Large abundant flowers on a compact plant that works in borders, containers or massed for impact. Fragrant, silver-green foliage accents the dark lavender flowers. Blooms from early summer into fall; drought-tolerant.
CONCEPT PLANTS PHOTO FROM NATIONAL GARDEN BUREAU
Lavender_AromaticoBlue_SyngentaFlowers.jpg
'Aromatico Blue' lavender
A bushy, evergreen lavender, 'Aromatico Blue' has good vigor and excellent branching. Aromatic silvery-grey foliage supports upright stems with deep-violet blue flowers in summer. The fragrant flowers are described as highly scented.
SYNGENTA FLOWERS PHOTO FROM NATIONAL GARDEN BUREAU
Lavender_AvignonEarlyBlue_Burpeesquare.png
'Avignon Early Blue' lavender
This one is in the 'Ellagance' series and is described as tight, well-branched and strong-stemmed. It flowers earlier than other English lavenders and flowers are deeper purple than most varieties. Grow as an annual in the early cool season; long-flowering.
BURPEE PHOTO FROM NATIONAL GARDEN BUREAU
Lavender_HidcoteBlue_GardenTrends1-1.jpg
'Hidcote Blue' lavender
An improved strain, 'Hidcote Blue' offers deep purple flower spikes above silvery-green foliage. The plant has a mounding habit, perfect for rock gardens and front-of-the-border display. Effective in mass plantings, this lavender is very fragrant.
GARDEN TRENDS PHOTO FROM NATIONAL GARDEN BUREAU
Lavender_Munstead_BotanicalInterests.jpg
'Munstead' lavender
A classic English lavender, 'Munstead' compact and mounding with aromatic foliage and fragrant rich lavender flower spikes. Use it in perennial borders, herb gardens, rock gardens and massed in beds.
BOTANICAL INTERESTS PHOTO FROM NATIONAL GARDEN BUREAU
Lavender_Phenomenal_Peace-Tree-Farm-3.jpg
'Phenomenal' lavender
Described as tolerant of both high heat and harsh winters, this French lavender — an exception for our list of English lavender varieties — is phenomenal for highly fragrant purple-blue flowers that attract pollinators. Plus it is deer-resistant, fast-growing and simply one tough cottage garden herb.
PEACE TREE FARM PHOTO FROM NATIONAL GARDEN BUREAU
Lavender_PurpleEllagance_JungSeedCo.jpg
'Purple Ellegance' lavender
Deep purple flower stems are dense and large atop uniform, well-branched and bushy plants. Winter hardy in Zone 5, it is a
FleuroSelect Gold Award winner.
JUNG SEED CO. PHOTO FROM NATIONAL GARDEN BUREAU
Lavender_ScentBlueEarly_SyngentaFlowers.jpg
'Scent Blue Early' lavender
Deep blue-purple fragrant flowers spikes wave above silver-green foliage. Plants are mounding with a vigorous branching habit. Described as the 'next generation' of 'Scent' lavender introductions.
SYNGENTA FLOWERS PHOTO FROM NATIONAL GARDEN BUREAU
Lavender_SentiviaBlue_SyngentaFlowers.jpg
'Sentivia Blue' lavender
Early flowering and aromatic, 'Sentivia Blue' has a compact, upright habit with strong branching. Foliage is gray-green and stems are strong to support large deep purple flower clusters.
SYNGENTA FLOWERS PHOTO FROM NATIONAL GARDEN BUREAU
Lavender_SuperBlue_DarwinPerennials_LAV12-14345.jpg
'SuperBlue' Lavender
Compact and fragrant, this lavender reaches just 12 inches tall -- ideal for edging borders and walkways, or planting in a rock garden. It is described as fairly tough and can withstand drought and reliably overwinters in all but the coldest zones. The flower color is rich purple.
DARWIN PERENNIALS PHOTO FROM NATIONAL GARDEN BUREAU
Lavender_SweetRomanc_ProvenWinners.jpg
'Sweet Romance'
A Proven Winners variety, 'Sweet Romance' lavender blooms earlier in the season. Plants are compact with generously sized spikes of deep purple flowers that extend down to the foliage.
PROVEN WINNERS PHOTO FROM NATIONAL GARDEN BUREAU
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter