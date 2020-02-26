Scholarship applications being accepted

CEDAR FALLS -- The Cedar Falls Business and Professional Women’s Organization is accepting applications for five scholarships to students who live in the Cedar Valley and plan on attending, or are attending, an area college.

Two $1,000 scholarships will be given by the Marie Robinson Memorial Fund to non-traditional undergraduate students, and three $1,000 scholarships will be given by CF BPW to non-traditional undergraduate students. These grants will be given on the basis of financial need and merit. All applications are available at the financial aid offices at UNI, Cedar Falls; Wartburg College, Waverly; Allen College, Hawkeye Community College, Upper Iowa University–Waterloo Center in Waterloo and UNI-CUE.