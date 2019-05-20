WATERLOO — The Otto Schoitz Foundation has awarded $783,000 to organizations aligned with its mission of improving the health and well-being of the Cedar Valley.
Spring 2019 awards will impact more than 105,000 citizens, with a focus on community betterment, education and development, and health and human services. Funded projects help address community-wide concerns, including the lack of available child-care services and youth-related activities.
Among the Foundation’s Spring 2019 awards are funds to help increase quality child care and youth-related activities, with an emphasis toward organizations assisting economically disadvantaged residents. With this announcement, the Otto Schoitz Foundation has gifted more than $4.2 million to the Cedar Valley community since its 2016 inception.
Award recipients:
You have free articles remaining.
- Cedar Valley Bicycle Collective will receive $10,000 to increase bicycle education, awareness, safety, recycling and reuse.
- The city of Waterloo/Leisure Services will receive $100,000 to enhance recreational options for youth by constructing a skatepark out of the floodway for greater longevity.
- The City of Waterloo/Community Development was awarded $30,000 for the Emergency Home Repair Program that provides low-income households with rapid financial assistance for electrical, plumbing, heating and cooling and roof-related problems.
- Exceptional Persons Inc. will receive $15,000 for the employment service continuum to help people with disabilities find employment in the general workforce through job training, resume building, job interview preparation and support to on-board and maintain employment in the community.
- Family Management Financial Solutions Inc. was awarded $5,000 to provide tools and resources to increase the financial stability of vulnerable individuals.
- Friendship Village Foundation will receive $150,000 to establish a new childcare center serving staff.
- Future Farmers of America Foundation and Black Hawk County 4-H will receive $10,000 to promote positive youth development through experiential learning.
- George Wyth State Park was awarded $15,000 to purchase a new floating dock and the shoreline work necessary for installation.
- Grin and Grow will receive $75,000 to provide child-care services for primarily low-income families.
- House of Hope will receive $27,000 to launch “Boost,” a job readiness and internship program for single mothers looking to re-enter the workforce.
- Junior Achievement of Eastern Iowa will receive $10,000 for financial literacy programming.
- KBBG-FM/Afro American Community Broadcasting Inc. was awarded $25,000 to support a youth-led radio program as a part of a larger vision of KBBG as a community learning center.
- Leader Valley Foundation was awarded $130,000 to grow Leader in Me, a program that seeks to equip all students with leadership and life-readiness skills.
- Love Inc. of the Cedar Valley was awarded $3,500 for Bridging the Medical Gap, a project that provides medical equipment/supplies and medically related transportation for the uninsured and under-insured.
- National Alliance on Mental Illness of Black Hawk County will receive $3,000 to continue providing free programs and services for people struggling with mental illness and mental health.
- Operation Threshold Inc. was awarded $45,000 to support summer programming for Cedar Valley Readers.
- Quota International of Waterloo will receive $5,000 for its Cops ‘n’ Kids Literacy Project,” which promotes literacy through partnership with law enforcement officials in the classroom.
- Social Action Inc. was awarded $52,936 to grow the Back to Basics Youth Empowerment Program, a series of community-based programs focused on involving African-American youth in community gardening, healthy recreational activities and youth employment.
- Sunrise Children’s Zoo, Inc. will receive $36,120 for capital improvements to the animal shed, barn, administrative building and shade landscaping.
- The Job Foundation was awarded $25,000 to continue working with youth on financial education, stewardship training, academic achievement and attainment of other key resources.
- Waterloo Community Playhouse/Black Hawk Children’s Theatre will receive $10,000 to provide affordable theater performances and guided reflections for grades 1-8 in the Waterloo Community School District.
The Otto Schoitz Foundation’s Fall Grant cycle is now open and accepting letters of intent through July 10. Qualifying organizations may apply for funding via the foundation’s online grant management system at www.ottoschoitzfoundation.org.
The foundation is named after local philanthropist and industrialist Otto A. Schoitz, a Danish immigrant born in 1883.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.