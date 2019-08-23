INDEPENDENCE — The Buchanan County Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Master Gardeners will welcome the public to participate in their scarecrow or garden people judging contest on Sept. 14 at the Independence Farmers’ Market at the Wapsipinicon Mill.
The public will vote for their favorite scarecrows and garden people between 9 a.m. to noon.
Prizes will be awarded to the top-voted entries of each category (youth and adult). Individuals or groups may make entries; for group entries, only one prize will be awarded.
Entries must be of registrant or team’s own design and have at least one garden-related component incorporated into the design. Scarecrows (or garden people) must be delivered to the market between 8 and 9 a.m. on Sept. 14.
Scarecrows must be supported only their own means – no posts will be allowed to be put in the ground at the contest location.
Registration deadline is Sept. 12. For more information or to receive a registration form, contact Roxanne Fuller at 334-7161 or rrfuller@iastate.edu.
