A promise has been made to audiences for the Agnus Dei Ministry’s new Lenten program filled with music and readings, “Saved by Grace Through Faith.”

“You will leave feeling inspired and uplifted. That’s our promise. The music will touch you, but our real goal is to make a difference spiritually in other’s lives,” said Dave Berns, founder and director of the musical ministry.

On Sunday, Agnus Dei Ministry will perform at 6 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 650 Stephan Ave. Additional performances are at 6:45 p.m. March 30 at Nazareth Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7401 University Ave., Cedar Falls; and at 6 p.m. April 2 for Palm Sunday at St. Edward Catholic Church, 1423 Kimball Ave.

The public may attend; admission is free.

Earlier performances took place at churches in Independence and Gilbertville.

“The programs have been very well received. We’ve gotten lots of comments, not just thanking us, but for a program that means a lot to the Lenten season. It gets people jump-started and touches the soul. One person said ‘it was life-changing for me,’ and another person had been away from church since COVID, but ‘really needed to be here,’” said Berns, music minister at St. Edward Parish in Waterloo.

He founded Agnus Dei Ministry in 2009. In 2010, the ministry presented “Lenten Lessons and Prayers – A Musical Journey with Christ,” a musical drama depicting the life, Passion and death of Jesus, in seven performances. “We thought we’d do it for one season, but it was so well-received that by the end of that first season, we had packed churches,” Berns recalled.

As word spread, the ensemble presented the program in some variation at 66 performances until 2016 at 24 parishes in the Archdiocese of Dubuque and other parishes and churches throughout Iowa, including Marshalltown, Mount Vernon, Ankeny, Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Dyersville, Dubuque, Mason City, Traer, Jesup and Oelwein.

Berns and Agnus Dei Ministry were invited by the Waterloo deanery to create a new program in 2017 culminating the church’s Year of Mercy. “Journey of Mercy” was performed at five more parishes in 2018. A concert was performed in 2019, and then performances were suspended in 2020 because of COVID-19.

Also, the ensemble has served as music ministers at special Masses in the metro area, including the Iowa Irish Fest Mass.

“Saved by Grace” is the first production since 2019. In 2021, “I felt the Holy Spirit calling again and people were wanting something to reconnect with their faith, and that drove us to do something,” Berns said. He began searching for music and found inspiration in the song, “See Him Face to Face.”

“The lyrics ‘Saved by Grace’ spoke to me, and I decided to build a program of reflection around that theme,” he explained. “We have a very talented, faith-filled group of music ministers on fire to share this story and bring about spiritual renewal in others.”

Featured songs include a new arrangement of the traditional spiritual, “Were You There?” in addition to “Who Am I?” and “Great Are You Lord” by Casting Crowns, “Here at This Table” and “Holy is He” by David Clydesdale and “My God, My God, Why Have Your Abandoned Me?” by Francesca LaRosa.

There are 24 singers and musicians in the ensemble, including cello, violin, guitar, trumpet and keyboards. Music ministers represent Blessed Sacrament, Sacred Heart and St. Edward parishes in Waterloo; Immaculate Conception Parish in Gilbertville; and St. John Parish in Independence.

“We are a multigenerational group with members from age 9 – a cellist – through age 73, with every decade in between represented. That’s pretty cool,” Berns noted. “Nine of us are from the original group. We’re a very close-knit group and that’s pretty awesome, too.”

There are six married couples and two sets of mothers-and-sons performing in the ensemble. Berns shares the experience with his wife, Kathy. Laurie Thome is artistic director.

For more information about Agnus Dei Ministry, email dkberns2@gmail.com.

