Try 1 month for 99¢
Coralee Bodeker

Coralee Bodeker with the eight birds she illustrated for the display.

 COURTESY PHOTO

HAZLETON — “Save Iowa Nesters” is a traveling art and informational exhibit designed by 16-year-old Coralee Bodeker that’s now at the Fontana Interpretive Nature Center.

Bodeker is a Brandon resident, artist, conservation volunteer and member of Iowa Young Birders. She created the Save Iowa Nesters exhibit to travel to Iowa nature centers to draw attention to the birds that nest in Iowa each year.

She illustrated and researched eight species that have been negatively affected by habitat loss and shares this information in an interactive format.

People can stop into the nature center during regular hours to check out the art and information on her display and use the frame to take a selfie.

The exhibit will be on display until Thanksgiving.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments