Saturday's holiday festivities also mark La Porte City FFA Historial & Ag Museum's 50th year

LA PORTE CITY — Just inside the entrance to the La Porte City FFA Historical and Ag Museum, an old-fashioned sleigh is decked out in holiday finery. The 100-year-old sleigh serves as a “Season’s Greetings” to visitors and a tangible reminder of Christmases past, when horse-drawn sleighs provided transportation and fun across a snowy, rural Iowa landscape.

On Saturday, the museum will open its doors from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for a free holiday gathering. Visitors can vote on their favorite table setting in festive table decorating contest and tour other exhibits and displays. It is the final day for voting in the contest. Participants can drop $1, $5, $10 or $20 in table boxes to make their selection. Funds raised will support local charities.

There will be vendors throughout the day, and the Union Carolers will perform at the museum from 10:30 to 11 a.m. There is no admission charge, and the public is welcome.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the museum, located at 408 Main St., which includes an original 1861 log cabin and the 1876 Fire Station and Jailhouse. “Actually it’s our 51st year, but because of last year with COVID, we’re celebrating it this year,” said Max Kutilck, who became the museum’s director in July.

“This museum has a unique perspective. It preserves and tells the story of rural and small-town America and honors this area’s agricultural history,” he explained.

Founded in 1970 by the La Porte City chapter of the Future Farmers of America, led by Ron Borton, the museum was originally located in the Fire Station and Jailhouse. It was listed on the National Historic Site in 1976 and was turned over to the city. In 2001, the city purchased and renovated a former seed store on Main Street to house the main facility.

The FFA Historical and Ag Museum is recognized as the first museum of its kind in Iowa. Since 2007, it has been a partner site of Silos and Smokestacks National Heritage Area. Its purpose is to keep the legacy of rural Iowa communities alive and accessible to the public through exhibits and programming that encourages audiences to connect with local history and the state’s ag heritage, Kutilck explained.

“Although we’ve had some outside donations, most of the collection has local connections with the town and its residents and was donated or loaned from private collections,” he said. Artifacts include an organ and pulpit from the Methodist Episcopalian Church, an ornate staircase salvaged from an old building in downtown La Porte City and a vintage telephone switchboard. There are medical instruments and other items that belonged to the town’s founder and first mayor Dr. Jesse Wasson, who was a surgeon during the Civil War with the 23rd regiment 9th Calvary.

The main museum houses a library that can be used for research, an extensive vintage clothing collection, a collection of Bakelite and beaded purses, quilts, sewing machines and other household and personal items. In the lower level, the area's agricultural story is told through a range of interactive exhibits and farm equipment displays, such as the 1875 Deere sodbuster and large-animal veterinarian equipment and office that belonged to the late Dr. Borge Jesson.

“He immigrated to the U.S. from Denmark,” said Kutilck. “His wife, Babs Jesson, donated the office in 2004, and we recreated it here. Until she died, she would come here and sit in his office.”

Many kiosks were developed by Future Farmers of America members, in particular a milking cow named Maggie that teaches children how to milk a cow.

“Children love Maggie, and they’re always excited to see her,” said Kutilck. It took four years for the FFA to raise funds to purchase the faux milking cow. There’s also Jimmy the draft horse, an 1890 End Gate Seeder Wagon, a chicken coop and the recreation of a farmhouse front porch.

Kutilck describes the 1861 cabin as example of Iowa’s pioneering spirit. Built from white oak trees harvested and hand-hewn into logs, it served as shelter for up to seven people. It was taken apart log by log, moved onto a new foundation and reassembled and re-chinked with a new roof at its present location. After the restoration, it was filled with period artifacts.

“This summer we had a bit of a wasp problem in the cabin, but that’s been taken care of,” he said. The historic fire station and jail was renovated in 2012. Grants and other funding supported the renovations of the structures.

The museum relies on volunteers in the community to present programming, events and educational projects.

Regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. There is an admission fee.

