Saturday's ARTapalooza rescheduled to Sunday due to weather forecast

CEDAR FALLS — ARTapalooza has been rescheduled to Sunday after rain was forecast all day Saturday, when it was originally planned.

The event will still take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. along Main Street from First to Fifth streets.

“They spend a lot of time preparing their work, and a lot of it is not conducive to the outdoor elements,” said Kassidy Tessendorf, events and promotions coordinator. “It will still be the same great event, and we’re looking forward to it.”

Before the day change, 57 local and regional artists were expected to display and sell their work in booths arranged down the center of the street.

With the exception of two artists – Joan Gaspar Hart (ceramics) and Mickey and Dan Johnson (mixed media) – they've all confirmed they will be there Sunday, said Cedar Falls Community Main Street Executive Director Kim Bear.

Entertainment acts are scheduled throughout the morning and afternoon, but organizers are still waiting to hear whether the change in day works for them.

The juried art show includes paintings, ceramics, glasswork, jewelry photography, drawing, printmaking, mixed media, fiber, metal and wood. Some artists will demonstrate their work.

Live entertainment is planned throughout the day. Travis Wilson will perform at 9 a.m. at Cup of Joe followed by Rick Vanderwall at 11 a.m., Carter Guse at 12:30 p.m. and Bryan Sink at 2 p.m. At Third and Main streets, the UNI Suzuki School of Music will perform at 10 a.m. followed at 11:30 by The Doo Wops. The Cedar Falls High School Band will also perform at 2:30 p.m.

The Youth Art Team will be on hand for the festival. The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra’s Instrument Petting Zoo and other children’s art activities are planned.

The following artists will still be at the event:

100 Block: David Leeper, sculpture; Ellen Sakornbut, fiber; Alisa Engelhart Smith, ceramics; Paige Price/Hanna Thuesen, jewelry and painting; Bruce Litterer, drawing; Joe Bohr, wood; Michelle Rosburg, jewelry; Caylin Graham, painting; and The SPACE, mixed media.

200 Block: Darla Ellickson, jewelry; Liz & Rich Robertson, ceramics; Will Beard, drawing; Thomas Ellis, photography; Brian Hays, sculpture; Karen Homann, fiber; Connie Rodgers, jewelry; Lisa Nelson, fiber; Gary Ingersoll, photography; Rachel Stumme, wood; and James Kerns, ceramics.

300 Block: Laura Ross, jewelry; Liz Remetch, wood; Liane Westcot, painting; Jess Lease, ceramics; Mallory Gardner, fiber; Mika Sorak, sculpture; Ann Olsson and Janet Drake, painting; Allisa Gartin, photography; Michael Reed, wood; Jim Cronk, ceramics; and Alissa Walton, mixed media/painting.

400 Block: Ebony King, jewelry; Nicole Sands, drawing; Genel Jumalon, drawing; Rebecca Evanovich, ceramics; Beth Kivett, glass; Susan Kennicott, mixed media; Olivia Gainer, jewelry; Nicole Obrien, painting; Paul Kestel, photography; Lori Schmidt, painting; Gwen Atty, mixed media; and Audra Krusz, jewelry.