WATERLOO — After 41 years, the annual Fourth Street Cruise is “Still the One.”

Waterloo’s favorite Memory Lane will be lined with spectators downtown on Saturday as hundreds of classic and custom cars rev their engines and roll off side-by-side for an afternoon of motoring, music and fun.

This year’s cruise is from noon to 4 p.m. There is no admission charge.

“Last year, we counted at least 800 cars cruising down Fourth Street. The Park Avenue Bridge is still closed, so we’ll use the same route that had the cars cruising side by side. That worked really well, and people loved it,” said Teri Lynn, community relations coordinator for NRG Media and KOKZ 105.7 radio.

“We’re definitely keeping our fingers crossed for excellent weather. KOKZ will be broadcasting music throughout the cruise. All you have to do is tune your radio to 105.7. There will be sound systems set up along Fourth Street so the public can hear the music, too, as the cars rumble past,” Lynn said.

Friday’s Show and Shine will get the weekend started from 5 to 9 p.m. on the National Cattle Congress grounds. Exhibitors can drive onto the grounds, make a freewill donation to the Waterloo Exchange Club and show off polished chrome fenders, fins and bumper bullets to car enthusiasts and lookie-loos. A limited number of dash plaques will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Gate admission for the public is $5. Johnny Rogers will perform a “Tribute to Buddy Holly and Beyond,” and food and beverages will be available to purchase.

On Saturday, staging for cars begins at 9 a.m. under the overpass at Washington and Fourth streets. There is no registration; just show up with your classic car or truck, a valid driver’s license and vehicle registration.

East and West high school Junior ROTC color guards will lead off the cruise. The route will take cars across the Fourth Street Bridge, with a right turn on Mulberry Street to Fifth Street, and across the Fifth Street Bridge to Jefferson Street, then Fourth Street to repeat the loop.

“Spectators are encouraged to line Fourth Street. We’re also encouraging people to stop in and shop at local businesses and dine at downtown restaurants to show their support,” she said.

Food and beverage vendors will be set up along the route, as well. A limited number of $25 “Still the One” T-shirts will be available to purchase while supplies last. They can also be ordered online at stores.inksoft.com/23-4thstcruise/shop/product-detail/1001217.

The 12-member planning committee, including cruise founder Pat Derifield, work hard every year to make sure the tradition continues without a hitch – or stalled engine.

“It’s about community, family and togetherness. It’s a tradition for many people and brings them back into downtown to family gatherings and class reunions or getting together with friends,” Lynn explained. Recently, she made sure a 41st annual Cruise T-shirt was delivered to a man who requested one on his deathbed.

“His dying wish was to have a ‘Still the One’ T-shirt. His family got it to him, and he was ecstatic. He put it on and went to sleep and didn’t wake up. I’ve been in radio a long time, and that’s a first for me. It shows you how important this event is to people, the family ties and how it connects people to the community. KOKZ loves being a part of it,” she said.

Lynn also expressed her thanks to the city of Waterloo for its support, “especially the police department because the cruise is a big undertaking. We want everyone to be courteous, follow the laws, no burn-outs or peel-outs and have a great time just kicking back and hanging out with family and friends.”

