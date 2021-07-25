Saturday morning crash west of Jesup sends two women to the hospital with minor injuries

JESUP — Two women were transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital Saturday morning with minor injuries when one of their vehicles rear-ended the other west of Jesup.

Black Hawk and Buchanan sheriff's deputies along with the Jesup Fire and Ambulance responded at 9:54 a.m. to the accident in the 12000 block of Dubuque Road.

According to a news release from the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, a Chevy Impala westbound on the road crashed into the back of a Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The pickup, driven by Tamila Thimmesch, 59, of Aurora was beginning to take a right turn into a driveway when the accident occurred. MacKenzie Solomon, 22, of Jesup was driving the Impala.

The sheriff's office said Solomon received a citation for failure to stop in assured clear distance. Both vehicles were towed with severe damage.

