Saturday morning crash west of Jesup sends two women to the hospital with minor injuries
Saturday morning crash west of Jesup sends two women to the hospital with minor injuries

JESUP — Two women were transported to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital Saturday morning with minor injuries when one of their vehicles rear-ended the other west of Jesup.

Black Hawk and Buchanan sheriff's deputies along with the Jesup Fire and Ambulance responded at 9:54 a.m. to the accident in the 12000 block of Dubuque Road.

According to a news release from the Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office, a Chevy Impala westbound on the road crashed into the back of a Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The pickup, driven by Tamila Thimmesch, 59, of Aurora was beginning to take a right turn into a driveway when the accident occurred. MacKenzie Solomon, 22, of Jesup was driving the Impala.

The sheriff's office said Solomon received a citation for failure to stop in assured clear distance. Both vehicles were towed with severe damage.

