Saturday festival focuses on ice harvesting, other winter activities

CEDAR FALLS — A crew of people from the Fairbank area Amish community will demonstrate ice cutting Saturday as part of the Ice Harvest Festival on the north shore of Big Woods Lake.

Attendees will see history come to life as the crew slices the ice into blocks and removes them from the lake. The Amish still harvest ice as a way to keep food cold.

Two ice-harvesting demonstrations are planned at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., weather permitting, with other activities taking place 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. The lake’s north shore is at 1501 E. Lake St. The alternate date for the event is Feb. 12.

It’s all part of the Cedar Falls Historical Society’s effort to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the ice house, now a museum located downtown along First Street on the Cedar River. This is the third time the festival has been held. View an Ice Harvest Festival video previewing the event online at youtu.be/QOVxawJaiWM.

Dave Welter, one of the event’s organizers, said the ice harvesters include two Amish brothers and four of their children. He noted that the Fairbank Amish community recently finished its annual ice harvesting effort that fills three or four ice houses in that area.

“They put up 10,000 blocks of ice in three days,” Welter said one of the brothers told him. “They use all the tools that we have in the ice house.” Among those are a gas-powered saw.

The event is free and sponsored by Cedar Falls Community Credit Union, Thrivent Financial, Western Home Communities, and Witham Auto Centers. In-kind donations were also made by Hy-Vee, Randall’s Stop N Shop Catering and the Amish families involved.

Volunteer members of the ice house council worked to plan the event. Donations are appreciated, and proceeds will benefit the Ice House Museum.

Following the ice harvesting sessions, there will be time to ask the crew questions about their work and watch or participate in other activities. One of those will be ice-sculpting demonstrations, done by Ron Dillaveau 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Other activities will happen in the morning and afternoon with a break at noon so volunteers can have lunch. Among those are ice fishing and blacksmithing demonstrations, opportunities to snowshoe and ski, a snowman-building contest, and various children’s activities. Food and beverages will be offered for sale by Randall’s.

Updates will be provided via radio, newspapers and the Cedar Falls Historical Society website at cfhistory.org. Follow the organization on Facebook @CedarFallsHistory. Email cfhistory@cfu.net or call 319-266-5149 for more information about joining the historical society and membership advantages.

“We cleaned all the snow off last Saturday,” said Welter, on the portion of the lake where ice will be harvested. Removing the snow helps it to get thicker in freezing temperatures.

“We’re really excited about sharing the history and tradition,” he added. “I guess no better way to celebrate it than with an ice harvest.”

