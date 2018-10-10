The Election Division of the Black Hawk County Auditor’s Office will operate nine satellite absentee voting centers prior to the Nov. 6 election.
Satellite voting allows people to vote prior to the election at a location other than the county courthouse. Satellites may be established by the Auditor’s Office or by petitions with the signatures of 100 eligible voters.
Ballots for all precincts will be available. Sites and times are as follows:
Waterloo
- Oct. 11, noon to 6 p.m., Hawkeye Community College, Tama Hall.
- Oct. 12, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Payne Memorial AME Church, 1044 Mobile St.
- Oct. 20-21, 1:30 to 4 p.m., Waterloo Public Library, meeting room A, 415 Commercial St.
Cedar Falls
- Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Schindler Education Center, University of Northern Iowa Campus.
- Oct. 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Redeker Dining Center, UNI campus.
- Oct. 18, 2 to 7 p.m., Redeker Dining Center, UNI campus.
- Oct. 19, 1 to 6 p.m., Redeker Dining Center, UNI campus.
- Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Diamond Event Center, Western Home Communities, 5307 Caraway Lane.
- Oct. 18, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., New Aldaya Lifescapes, entrance 4, the library, 7511 University Ave.
- Oct. 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., College Square Mall, former Younkers entrance.
- Oct. 22-25, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Maucker Union, UNI campus.
The votes cast at satellites are absentee ballots, and voters have to fill out both a ballot application and an affidavit envelope. When they are done voting they need to seal the ballot in the envelope, sign the envelope and put it in the ballot box. These ballots will be counted with other absentee ballots on Election Day.
Voter registration forms will also be available at the satellite for persons who are unregistered or have moved. The voter registration form requires the voter’s driver’s license number, non-operator driver’s license number or the last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number.
To learn more, call the Election Office at (319) 833-3007 or go to the Black Hawk County website at www.co.black-hawk.ia.us.
