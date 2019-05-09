When the sun lifts over the horizon, it lifts one’s spirit, too, as it suffuses the morning sky with soft, glorious pinks, oranges and yellows. It’s been said that watching a sunrise can help one see their light within.
Sara Davis is known for timing it just right for her patients at Cedar Valley Hospice to watch the sunrise so they can have a moment of light, peace and comfort.
It’s just one sign of the compassion that characterizes Davis’ career as a nurse. She has been at Cedar Valley Hospice for nearly 14 years, working as an in-home and on-call nurse, a LINK palliative care nurse and as a Hospice Home nurse. Now she is the hospice nurse educator, although she frequently jumps in to provide care when needed.
Davis was surprised to be named one of the Cedar Valley’s Top 10 Nurses. “I’m humbled to be included in this group of nurses. I know many of them, and they’re incredible,” she says.
“For me, being a nurse and helping people accomplish their goals is what drives me. Now as a nurse educator, I take that drive and put it to work educating our staff, community members and providers to provide the best care so that we can make a difference in their lives.
“This is part of our mission at Cedar Valley Hospice, and I’m so glad to live it every single day,” she explains.
Colleague Karen Sullivan, who nominated Davis for the honor, describes her as “a wonderful nurse and educator who goes above and beyond to make sure no question goes unanswered.”
Davis is passionate about caring for hospice patients. “When my children were little, I held and loved them with all my heart and throughout their lives. I will continue to do so. I hope that when my kids are older, and I’m gone, that there will be a nurse like me someday to take care of my children exactly as I did when they were babies,” said Davis, who has three daughters.
“Every patient, no matter their age, deserves that dignity. It’s very important to me for the patient and their families we serve to know that their loved one is taken care of. We owe it to them and to our community to care for them in the same way they were cared for when they first came into this world. I take care of my patients with love, dignity and compassion because it’s what those who came before them, and those still living, would want for them during their lifetime. And I take that very seriously.”
Davis was a general studies major at the University of Northern Iowa before transferring to Allen School of Nursing. She was a young mom and worked full time while going to school. As a nursing student, she realized she’d found her calling. She graduated in 1996.
“We all had something in common, and it felt bigger than ourselves. It wasn’t about us. It was about nursing and helping people. As a nurse, I could make a difference in people’s lives, and that’s still what drives me.”
She began as a nurse technician in acute care at Covenant Medical Center. “I worked alongside so many nurses that I looked up to, who were really good nurses and who were inspiring,” she recalls. Then she transferred into cardiology, “and I loved that job, too.
“Then a friend encouraged me to try hospice care, and I would never regret it. That was so true. Cedar Valley Hospice is an amazing place,” Davis says.
In her role as nurse educator, she constantly asks the questions: “How can we take better care of our patients, and how can we improve the hospice experience for patients and their families?”
Compassionate end-of-life care, respect for the dignity of patients and their families and working daily to support those patients and families are always of paramount concern, she says.
“Everyone works together, and it all helps make us better in caring for our patients. It parallels how I feel – I’m helping me be better by helping them be better.”
Davis is grateful for the path she’s taken in nursing. “Sometimes I’m surprised at how everything has fallen into place, but it’s a really good fit.”
