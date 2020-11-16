Santa, woodland creatures make artist Jodie Victoria 'Merry and Bright' at Festival of Trees

Victoria will lead participants in painting a whimsical snowman during “Art in the Trees,” 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 20.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She will offer step-by-step virtual instruction from the Gallery of Trees to participants online. Supplies will be packaged for collection prior to the event. Cost is $40 and registration is due by Nov. 13, limited to 50 participants.

“I think people will enjoy it. I’ll make sure everyone is on the same step. I can’t walk around and look at everyone’s artwork, so that’s what I’ll miss. I think it will be a fun and hopefully relaxing event. I’m so pleased the festival organizers thought of me. I feel honored. My family and I enjoy going to the festival every year, she said.

Victoria, a visual arts teacher at Denver Community School District, began painting her whimsical Christmas scene in April when schools were closed for the coronavirus pandemic. She has taught at Denver for the past 26 years.

A 1988 graduate from Cedar Falls High School, Victoria studied art at the University of Northern Iowa, Luther College in Decorah, and New Mexico State University. She has her master’s degree in art from UNI and taught at Wartburg College in Waverly.