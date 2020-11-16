Santa, woodland creatures make artist Jodie Victoria 'Merry and Bright' at Festival of Trees

CEDAR FALLS – Artist Jodie Victoria revisited memories of childhood Christmases for her painting as the official artist for the 32nd annual Festival of Trees, “Merry and Bright,” Nov. 18-22.
“I thought about those words, ‘merry and bright,’ and began thinking about things that make me happy. Being a mom has always made me feel fulfilled and happy, and so I came up with the doe and her baby, and the happiness of that image,” said Victoria of Cedar Falls. She has two daughters, Jordyn and Bailey.
Victoria’s charming woodland creatures are joined with a retro-looking Santa holding a strand of colorful Christmas lights. “I wanted to incorporate the lights to symbolize hope that we can come together and have a better 2021,” she explained.
The original acrylic-on-canvas painting will be displayed in the Gallery of Trees at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center on University of Northern Iowa campus. Bids will be accepted at the online auction at www.Mercyone.org/festivaloftrees.
The gallery will be open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Nov. 18, Nov. 19 and Nov. 20; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 21 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 22. Appropriate COVID-19 safety precautions in place, although the remainder of the scaled-back event will feature online activities.
Victoria will lead participants in painting a whimsical snowman during “Art in the Trees,” 7 to 9 p.m. Nov. 20.
She will offer step-by-step virtual instruction from the Gallery of Trees to participants online. Supplies will be packaged for collection prior to the event. Cost is $40 and registration is due by Nov. 13, limited to 50 participants.
“I think people will enjoy it. I’ll make sure everyone is on the same step. I can’t walk around and look at everyone’s artwork, so that’s what I’ll miss. I think it will be a fun and hopefully relaxing event. I’m so pleased the festival organizers thought of me. I feel honored. My family and I enjoy going to the festival every year, she said.
Victoria, a visual arts teacher at Denver Community School District, began painting her whimsical Christmas scene in April when schools were closed for the coronavirus pandemic. She has taught at Denver for the past 26 years.
A 1988 graduate from Cedar Falls High School, Victoria studied art at the University of Northern Iowa, Luther College in Decorah, and New Mexico State University. She has her master’s degree in art from UNI and taught at Wartburg College in Waverly.
She also owns Canvas and Concoctions, where she teaches art classes for people of all ages and skill levels in her garage studio. “It started about eight years ago with some friends and spread out to work with adults, teenagers and children. It’s a step-by-step painting program where I draw on their canvases with them and take them through the process of painting their own creation.”
Participants can register at the Canvas and Concoctions’ Facebook page and bring their own favorite beverages to enjoy while learning to paint. She’s taught for birthday and bachelorette parties, gatherings for friends and other groups and individuals.
“It’s fulfilling for me to see people walk away happy with what they’ve created. My advice is always to give painting a try. With so much going on in everyone’s lives, it’s an opportunity to sit down and relax and enjoy doing something creative, to unwind and lose themselves in creating art,” Victoria added.
