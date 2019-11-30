CEDAR FALLS -- Santa Claus swooshed down Main Street on a pair of skis Friday to kick off the downtown's annual Holiday Hoopla celebration.
Children squealed with delight and a few parents uttered "awesome" when the Jolly Old Elf made his grand entrance in what has been — at least in community festival terms — one of the Cedar Valley's most anticipated annual unveilings.
"It is just part of the idea to keep it a mystery, keep it fun and keep people guessing," said Carol Lilly, executive director of Cedar Falls Community Main Street.
Main Street has shielded Santa's mode of arrival better than a tightly wrapped gift in the 11 years since Holiday Hoopla began.
During Holiday Hoopla's inaugural event in 2009, Santa rapelled down the side of a building. Last year, he showed up in a snow globe. Other years have seen him arrive by jet pack, rockets, helium balloons, a helicopter, locomotive, panther and has even been summoned by a magician.
"We have a pretty tight group and really great committee who understand the importance of keeping it a secret," Lilly said. "I don't even tell my husband unless he has to help with something."
The volunteers assemble the float in a secret location provided by the city and sometimes those helping put the event together don't know all the details before the big day.
This year Santa showed up on Main Street on a big mountain of snow, perched atop a pair of skis and flanked by children taking luge rides down the slope. Buddy the Elf pumped snow into the air while a group of two-legged snowflakes led a march to the Cedar River for fireworks.
Given the heavy rain that fell throughout the evening and picked up shortly before Santa's arrival, an ark might have been appropriate.
Kyle and Brooke Ullom and their three young boys joined several hundred residents who braved the rain and upper 30s temperatures, enjoying singing, dancing and other entertainment while waiting for Santa's arrival.
"We're committed now, we're going to stick it out," Kyle Ullom said. "I'm glad to see everybody is coming out for it even though I think the weather is probably a little bit of a factor."
The Ulloms stood near the intersection of Fourth and Main streets to get a good look at the stage. A few celebrants huddled under downtown awnings to escape the rain or warmed up in local businesses who were enjoying large crowds.
The Holiday Hoopla kick-off event Friday signals the start of the downtown district's Christmas holiday season, which includes events every Thursday and Saturday through December.
Santa's Workshop on the corner of Fourth and Main streets will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Saturday until Dec. 21. Free horse-drawn trolley rides from the Cedar Falls Community Center will be offered from 6 to 8 p.m. on the first and third Thursdays of December.
Other events include: Jingle & Mingle on Main, Dec. 5; Breakfast at the North Pole, Dec. 7; Hoopla Cheer and Ugly Sweater Contest and Santa's Ninth Annual Beard Contest, Dec. 12; a 5K and 1K fun run, Dec. 14; Baby, It's Cold Outside, Dec. 19; and Movie Magic at Oster Regent Theatre, 10 a.m., Dec. 21.
More information on the events can be found at communitymainstreet.org.
