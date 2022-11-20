Santa Claus is coming to town as Waterloo, Cedar Falls begin holiday festivities

It’s still a mystery how Santa will arrive for Friday’s Holiday Hoopla kickoff in downtown Cedar Falls.

In previous years, Santa has zip-lined into the celebration, rappelled off a building, magically appeared in a snow globe and arrived by Polar Express, helicopter, rocket ship, jet pack, snow skis, SWAT truck, panther and reindeer. Plans for another surprising and spectacular entrance at River Place Plaza have been in the works since April, said Kim Bear, executive director of Cedar Falls Community Main Street.

“Santa is up for anything, and sometimes even he doesn’t know until the last minute exactly how he’ll arrive,” she explained. It’s a closely guarded secret, said Molly Schmidt, Holiday Hoopla chairperson, which “makes it fun and exciting” for the community gathered at the plaza, especially children, to greet the jolly old elf.

Traditionally, Thanksgiving signals the official start of the holidays in the metro area. Santa will be busy attending a variety of celebrations and activities planned throughout the season in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.

In the past week, Cedar Falls Community Main Street’s Hoo Herd of volunteers braved cold, blustery weather to deck the halls at the River Place Plaza and Santa’s Workshop with garland, lights, wreaths and ornaments in anticipation of the 14th annual Holiday Hoopla.

Last year was Holiday Hoopla’s first at River Place Plaza, Bear said, and there were a few technical glitches that have been corrected for the upcoming event.

Opening night festivities are from 6 to 8 p.m. Visits start at 5:30 p.m. with Mrs. Claus in Santa’s Workshop followed by live music, special performances, and appearances by favorite characters like Buddy the Elf, the Grinch, Paw Patrol, and Trolls. Santa will lead the crowd on a march from Second to Main Street to flip the switch on the sculpture tree and watch fireworks over the Cedar River.

On Saturday, Santa’s Workshop will be open at River Place Plaza from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children are encouraged to bring their letters to Santa and include a return address for a personal reply.

Other Holiday Hoopla activities include a showing of “The Santa Clause” at the Oster Regent Theatre from 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 17. For a complete list of events, visit www.communitymainstreet.org.

Downtown Waterloo will be glittering with holiday finery as the community gathers at Anton’s Garden, 518 Sycamore St., for Saturday’s Waterloo Lights the Night. Presented by Experience Waterloo, the event is from 6 to 8 p.m. and will include Santa’s arrival at 6 p.m., followed by the tree lighting and fireworks.

“Waterloo Lights the Night is a free family event and a fun way to get together and kickoff the holiday season, plus we’ll have all kinds of activities for people to do,” said Lindsay Pieters, director of marketing for Experience Waterloo.

“We’ll have kids’ games and crafts, hot chocolate and cookies, llamas from Rector Farms for kids to pet and take pictures with, and we’ll have a DJ with music and food available from Hungry Charlie’s and Rodney’s Kitchen,” she explained.

In addition, the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree will be set up for the public to grab tags and fulfill Christmas wishes for families in need.

The gathering also signals the beginning of Main Street Waterloo’s annual Winter Wonderloo. “It ties into our downtown retailers and is a way to support our local businesses while making it an entire season of opportunities for people to join us,” said Jessica Rucker, Main Street’s executive director.

On Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, hot cocoa, coffee and cookies will be available from 1 to 3 p.m. at Anton’s Garden. The tree will remain lighted throughout December.

This year’s festivities will include a winter concert series each Saturday, beginning Dec. 3 at Jameson’s, followed Dec. 10 at Screaming Eagle and Dec. 17 at The Loft. Each concert will feature different bands and themed holiday contests, such as a “Decorate Your Beard” contest, Rucker said.

The 12 Bars of Christmas, a self-guided pub crawl through downtown Waterloo, begins at noon each Saturday before Christmas.

A cookie decorating contest is part of the fun, in conjunction with Rockets Bakery in Waterloo. Participants can purchase kits from Rockets with cookies and frosting for decorating cookies at home. Photos of decorated cookies can be sent to mainstreetwaterloo.org; winners will be announced during the first week in January.

Children can participate in a coloring contest and send a letter to Santa, too.

“Santa’s Mailbox has been very popular. Kids can drop their letters with their holiday wishes in the mailbox, and Santa will write every single person back. It warms volunteers’ hearts to be involved in that project,” said Rucker.

Letters can be dropped off at Main Street Waterloo offices at Fourth and Sycamore streets, mailed to Main Street Waterloo at 212 E. Fourth St., or email it to Santa@mainstreetwaterloo.org.

For more information on Winter Wonderloo activities and downloadable coloring pages, go to mainstreetwaterloo.org.