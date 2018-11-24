WATERLOO -- A celebratory winter spirit has descended upon the the Cedar Valley.
That spirit was brought by Santa Claus and his reindeer visiting Cedar Falls Friday night encased in a snow globe. Santa will arrive Saturday in downtown Waterloo.
"Tonight is Santa's big arrival," said Carol Lily, executive director of Cedar Falls Community Main Street."Tonight is the night that the magic happens and Santa gets here and we get to kick off the season."
Santa is certainly busy the weekend after Thanksgiving visiting children all around the area and tending to his workshops.
In preparation for Claus' arrival in Cedar Falls a Holiday Hoopla was held and packed its Main Street with families, the Grinch, Buddy The Elf, and other characters.
While waiting beach balls where bumped around and Main Street business kept their doors open to witness Claus' coming.
The crowd packed the street to greet the coming of arctic traveler and his cohort and followed him to Main Street bridge where they all witnessed a fireworks show.
The Claus' appearance was the kick off to a series of events in downtown Cedar Falls during the Holiday Hoopla.
This is the 10th anniversary of Cedar Falls' Holiday Hoopla. There was some rain, but it damped the spirits or festivities of the evening.
"We were able to still have Mrs. Claus in the workshop," Lilly said.
Christmas music filled Cedar Falls' downtown as the crowd gathered.
