CEDAR FALLS — Farm fresh food samples, live music and children’s activities will be among the attractions at the fifth annual Fall Food Fest, hosted by Cedar Falls Food Co-op.
The event takes place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 528 Main St. It is free and open to the public.
“The Fall Food Fest has quickly become part of the fabric of special events in the Cedar Valley,” said Tom Wickersham, president of the Cedar Falls Food Co-op. “People love coming to this to try new foods, meet co-op members and even dance with Rooty, the Co-op Carrot.”
The Cedar Falls Food Co-op is an effort to establish a full-service, member-owned grocery store in the Cedar Falls area. The store will focus on local, healthy and sustainable goods and produce.
Guests can learn more about the efforts of the Cedar Falls Food Co-op and details on how to become a member. The Co-op currently has close to 900 members in Cedar Falls, Waterloo and surrounding communities.
“The community has embraced the idea of owning its own grocery store. Individuals, families and businesses have all stepped up to help support this effort,” Wickersham explained.
Many of those businesses will provide samples at the Fall Food Fest, including seasonal vegetables from Kaiser Farms in Waverly, teas from Laughing Tree Cafe in Waterloo and freshly harvested apples from Blueridge Orchard in Denver.
Jes Foster, owner of Moment in Thyme catering, will have appetizers to sample and other participates include Country View Dairy from Hawkeye, Fitkin Popcorn from Cedar Falls, Solstice Farm from Waverly and Shell Rock’s Whistling Thistle Farm. Visitors can get information from the University of Northern Iowa local food program and more.
The Cottonwood Canyon food truck will be on hand selling freshly prepared foods. In addition, there will be a spice demonstration by Frontier Co-op Spices.
Live music will be provided by Fuzzy Logic. Kids’ activities will be provided by the Hearst Center for the Arts.
Door prizes have been donated by local business, including a homemade pie from The Pie Lady of Gladbrook. Anyone who joins to become a member of the Cedar Falls Food Co-op at the event will be entered into separate prize drawing.
Learn more about the Co-op at www.cedarfallsfood.coop.
