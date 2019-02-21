WATERLOO -- Three Samoyed puppies that were born in the wake of the raid of a so-called puppy mill in Worth County are socialized and ready for adoption at a local shelter.
Three 10-week-old female pups -- named Cannoli, Ava and Sprout -- are "looking for a home that has the time, patience and experience to teach them potty training and overall obedience," according to officials at Cedar Bend Humane Society in Waterloo, which posted a photo of the three puppies on their Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
The puppies were born and raised in a foster home, according to Cedar Bend.
Applications for their adoption were being taken through Friday at 11 a.m., and Cedar Bend said they'd name the chosen applicants by Friday.
Each pup's adoption fee is $450. They've all been de-wormed, are up to date on vaccinations and micro-chipped, officials said, and will be spayed prior to going home with their new families Wednesday.
"They are hoping to find a family that has had previous experience with Samoyeds as this breed comes with exercise and grooming requirements," officials said.
The post noted they've seen an "overwhelming amount of interest" in the puppies. Cedar Bend officials were not available for further comment Thursday.
The pups are from a mother who was taken by the Worth County Sheriff's Office and the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals in November 2018. Officials say Barbara Kavars, 65, of Manly, had 154 animals seized on her property, the majority of them Samoyed dogs.
For more information on the puppies up for adoption, visit Cedar Bend's website here: https://www.cedarbendhumane.org/
