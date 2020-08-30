Samantha Bergmann takes extra steps to comfort her patients

WATERLOO – At the age of 5, Samantha Bergmann was a candidate for Little Miss Allison when she announced her long-term plans of becoming a nurse when she grew up.
Not only has she fulfilled her goal, but she has garnered the title of a Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurse for 2020.
Bergmann graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 2009, became a certified nursing assistant at Hawkeye Community College, and a licensed practical nurse in 2012. She worked in long-term care in nursing homes and residential treatment for teenagers before finding her niche as a nurse in podiatry for Dr. Richard Bremner in Cedar Falls in 2015.
“It was really meant to be,” she said.
She married her husband, Lance Bergmann, in 2012, one month after passing her boards. They have two daughters, Kiley, 6, and Meghan, 3. Together they own Bergmann Sandblasting and Painting in Allison.
Bergmann said she enjoys getting to know her patients and helping them feel at ease. She is happy to keep her family practice skills sharp by serving as a backup for other nurses at the Cedar Falls MercyOne clinic. She also coaches her colleagues through the recertification process as a basic life support instructor with MercyOne.
“Even more outstanding than being a patient was to witness her work with my 101-year-old mother-in-law,” said Kathy Klein, who nominated Bergmann for Top 10 Nurse award. “Samantha was able to handle transporting her from a wheelchair to the office chair herself when others needed two people. She handled her with ease and confidence.”
Kindness has been the key for Bergmann to give her patients the best care possible, a trait she inherited from her family, especially her mother, she said. “If I can make one person’s day worthwhile, I’ve done my job. Knowing they have a hand to hold, someone to be on their side to guide them through their care with us.”
In her free time, Bergmann enjoys spending time with her family go-karting on a track at their home and staying active with Bethel Reform Church in Aplington.
“It has really hit home to be with my family as much as possible,” she said.
