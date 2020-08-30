Samantha Bergmann takes extra steps to comfort her patients

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – At the age of 5, Samantha Bergmann was a candidate for Little Miss Allison when she announced her long-term plans of becoming a nurse when she grew up.

Not only has she fulfilled her goal, but she has garnered the title of a Cedar Valley Top 10 Nurse for 2020.

Bergmann graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 2009, became a certified nursing assistant at Hawkeye Community College, and a licensed practical nurse in 2012. She worked in long-term care in nursing homes and residential treatment for teenagers before finding her niche as a nurse in podiatry for Dr. Richard Bremner in Cedar Falls in 2015.

“It was really meant to be,” she said.

She married her husband, Lance Bergmann, in 2012, one month after passing her boards. They have two daughters, Kiley, 6, and Meghan, 3. Together they own Bergmann Sandblasting and Painting in Allison.

Bergmann said she enjoys getting to know her patients and helping them feel at ease. She is happy to keep her family practice skills sharp by serving as a backup for other nurses at the Cedar Falls MercyOne clinic. She also coaches her colleagues through the recertification process as a basic life support instructor with MercyOne.