Sam Card steps into director's role at Black Hawk Children's Theatre with 'Judy Moody & Stink'

WATERLOO – Sam Card decided to go big when he was invited as guest director for the Black Hawk Children’s Theatre production, “Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt,” opening Friday.

“When I was introduced to the script for my first time directing at BHCT, it suggested seven to 14 actors. I decided to go big with 23. We had a really large group of actors interested in the show and a lot of enthusiasm. I wanted to meet the challenge and get as many people in the show as we could cast,” said Card, who graduated in 2015 with a theater degree from the University of Northern Iowa in Cedar Falls.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and April 8 and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and April 9 on the Hope Martin Theatre stage at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St.

The play is based on books by author Megan Jo McDonald about the adventures of a third-grade girl named Judy Moody and her little brother, Stink. In this show, the Moody family heads out to Artichoke Island, where Cap’n Weevil, a buccaneer with a treasure map, sends Judy and Stink on a search for gold. They must race against rivals Tall Boy and Smart Girl, crack the codes and solve the puzzle to get the treasure.

“There was a lot to wrap my head around, but the experience has been fun and exciting,” said Card. He has directed independent productions, but this is his first experience with BHCT and the Waterloo Community Playhouse.

Card has a lengthy list of acting roles, but sitting in the director’s chair has given him newfound respect for actors. “These actors have been working hard and trying different stuff with their characters, using their imaginations. The more an actor is engaged in a role, the easier it is to direct.”

As director, Card must also oversee production teams, provide design direction, lead rehearsals and manage the show schedule, while making sure all elements come together at the right time.

Maddison Younger was cast as Judy, and Gabriel Vernoy as Stink. Other cast members include Jeffrey Hansen and Megan Hild as the Moody parents, Cale Clark and Sarija Patterson as Tall Boy and Smart Girl, Taylor Launstein as Scurvy Sam, Naomi Rogers as Parrott and Illianna Albright as Park Ranger.

The crew has repurposed parts of the recent “Rocky Horror Show” stage set for the children’s theater show. “We’ve gotten creative – moving some stuff around, repainting parts of it, creating a lot of different levels. The other thing we did that’s different is include a ‘tour group’ that keeps coming around to bring that ‘island vacation’ feeling, and a group of butterfly-catching kids. It helps bring visual interest to the island setting,” Card explained.

