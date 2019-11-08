WATERLOO – Walmart and The Salvation Army are joining forces to provide toys to 735 local children in need during the holidays with a toy drive event from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenters in Waterloo and Cedar Falls.
The local stores are two of many stores nationwide taking place in similar toy drives. On Saturday, shoppers will receive a list of suggested toy items. To participate, stop by and drop off new toys to the Salvation Army at the front of each Walmart store.
For those unable to participate in store, toys may also be dropped off at the Salvation Army, at 89 Franklin St., during regular business hours.
All toys given to the Salvation Army at the Walmarts in Waterloo and Cedar Falls will remain in the local community.
For more information, go to www.SalvationArmyUSA.org.
