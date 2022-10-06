Salvation Army's Christmas assistance applications starting

WATERLOO – The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is accepting applications for those needing Christmas assistance.
All applications must be completed by Friday, Oct. 12.
Registration is limited to residents of Black Hawk County. Applicants can be completed at saangeltree.org. Applicants can also call (319) 235-9358 for assistance with filling out the application.
