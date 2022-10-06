 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Salvation Army's Christmas assistance applications starting

  • 0
120715bp-salvation-army-christmas-asst-3

The Salvation Army Christmas Assistance event gets underway at the Salvation Army in Waterloo, Iowa, Monday, Dec. 7, 2015.

 Brandon Pollock

WATERLOO – The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is accepting applications for those needing Christmas assistance.

All applications must be completed by Friday, Oct. 12. 

Registration is limited to residents of Black Hawk County. Applicants can be completed at saangeltree.org. Applicants can also call (319) 235-9358 for assistance with filling out the application. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

80 rescued, 15 missing after migrant boat crashed into cliff off Greek island

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News