Salvation Army to temporarily suspend noon meal program Nov. 1

WATERLOO -- Because of a staffing shortage, the Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will temporarily suspend it's noon meal program effective Nov. 1. The final noon meal before the program is suspended will be Friday, October 29 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The program provides free meals to the community on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays. The organization has been recruiting for a part-time food program manager since the previous manager resigned in September.

Currently, the meal program is being overseen by other Salvation Army staff, but as the agency begins its busy holiday season "there is not enough manpower," officials said in a news release.

“It is sad that we had to make this decision. We many organizations are struggling to hire right now and given the vulnerability of the population we serve this has been very difficult,” said Corps Officer Maj. Shannon Thies. “We will continue to search diligently for proper staff and reopen the program as soon as possible. During this staffing transition, if there are any food service individuals willing to volunteer their time, I ask they contact our volunteer coordinator. With their help, we may be able to keep the program operating.”

In recent months, the Salvation Army has made significant strides to address staffing needs, including wage increases and sign-on bonuses for all part-time positions. Additionally, the organization offers competitive benefits.

The pantry food box giveaway on Tuesday and Thursdays from noon to 1 p.m. will remain operational at this time, served by long-term volunteers who "understand the pantry’s mission and know the required processes,” said Grace Fee, Salvation Army social ministries director. “As part of our calling to fight hunger in the Cedar Valley, we fully understand the need for food assistance continues to grow and we will continue to do everything we can to provide for our neighbors. This program suspension will not affect the Thanksgiving and Christmas meal distribution.”

Those with food service experience are encouraged to apply for the Food Program Manager position through www.indeed.com. For more information, contact The Salvation army at (319) 235-9358.

