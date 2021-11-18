Salvation Army to serve Thanksgiving meal

WATERLOO -- Continuing years of tradition, The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will serve a free drive-through Thanksgiving Day meal to community members between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Thursday.

The Salvation Army, 89 Franklin St., will implement one-way traffic for the drive-through style meal. Those wishing for a meal must enter through the Logan Avenue entrance and pull around to the west side of the building and exit on Franklin Street.

The dinner includes turkey, sides, and dessert. Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles and must wear a mask when receiving their meal.

The meal is made possible through donations from individuals and partner churches. It will be prepared and served by Salvation Army volunteers and staff. All volunteer positions are filled, with appropriate social distancing measures in effect.

"We really had hoped the in-person meal would return this year, unfortunately, with the current COVID rates in Black Hawk County, for the safety of our staff, volunteers, and community members, we felt drive-thru was a safer decision,” said Waterloo Corps officer Maj. Shannon Thies in a press release.

