 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Salvation Army to serve drive-through Christmas meal

  • 0
122019kw-salvation-army-christmas-lunch-04

Volunteers serve patrons of the annual Salvation Army meal.

 Kelly Wenzel

WATERLOO – The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will serve a free Christmas meal to community members between 11:30 a.m. and 1 on Dec. 22.

The meal is made possible through donations from individuals and partner churches and will be prepared and served by Salvation Army volunteers and staff.

The Salvation Army, at 89 Franklin St., will implement one-way traffic for the drive-through style meal. Those wanting a meal must enter through the Logan Avenue entrance and pull around to the west side of the building, where they will receive a hot turkey dinner, sides, and dessert, before exiting on Franklin Street. Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles and must wear a mask when receiving their meal.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Scientists are zapping cow poo with man made lightning to lower emissions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News