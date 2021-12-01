Salvation Army to serve drive-through Christmas meal

The meal is made possible through donations from individuals and partner churches and will be prepared and served by Salvation Army volunteers and staff.

The Salvation Army, at 89 Franklin St., will implement one-way traffic for the drive-through style meal. Those wanting a meal must enter through the Logan Avenue entrance and pull around to the west side of the building, where they will receive a hot turkey dinner, sides, and dessert, before exiting on Franklin Street. Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles and must wear a mask when receiving their meal.