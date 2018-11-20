WATERLOO -- The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will serve a free Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday.
The meal takes place at the Salvation Army at 89 Franklin St., and doors open at 11:15 a.m.
At this time all volunteer positions for the meal are filled. However, the Salvation Army still needs volunteer bell ringers for the red kettle holiday drive. The fundraiser goal this year is $631,000. The money provides vital services to people in the Cedar Valley.
All those interested in volunteering are encouraged to visit www.redkettle.volunteerlocal.com. On this site volunteers can choose their preferred date, time and location to bell ring.
