Salvation Army Thanksgiving meal meets community's needs for another year

Doug Seehase serves Zyoin Redd, 9, of Waterloo, his Thanksgiving helping Thursday during the community meal at the Salvation Army headquarters. 

 ANDY MILONE, COURIER STAFF WRITER

WATERLOO — The line was long as people waited to have their plates filled Thursday afternoon at the Salvation Army’s annual Thanksgiving community meal.

But the few dozen volunteers weren't worried because they were prepared to feed as many as 300 people. To put that number in perspective, the Waterloo-Cedar Falls organization had 25 turkeys, 50 pies and three gallons of homemade gravy ready to go.

By the end of the 90-minute meal, 147 people walked away with satisfied stomachs thanks in large part also to the various donors from throughout the community.

The Neuhaus family enjoys time together at the community Thanksgiving meal Thursday at the Salvation Army headquarters. 

It was the first in-person Thanksgiving meal at the headquarters on Franklin Street since 2019. In 2020 and 2021, the Salvation Army resorted to a “drive-thru” style because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There’s nothing like being around a table, and enjoying a meal with other folks and enjoying the fellowship,” said Major Shannon Thies of the tradition dating back to the 1970s. “This is family and this is who we are at the Salvation Army.”

Scott Harn serves James Raggio, of Waterloo, at the Thanksgiving meal Thursday at the Salvation Army headquarters.

The menu included turkey, mashed potatoes, casserole, rolls, cranberries, stuffing, rolls, olives, pie and refreshments. But there was a list of other reasons why people came to dine besides the fact that the meal came at no cost to them.

“I don’t think anyone should ever be alone,” said Kali Steffen who came with her mother, Carol.

“When we're here, we’re reminded that life doesn’t stop," she said. "We’re learning about how people have been, and that people are doing well.”

The Waterloo resident also feels the meal brings out the “kindness” in people when sometimes around the holidays people become a bit crabby.

“The kindness and little things always go a long way,” Steffen said.

Bonnie Stohr came with her friend of 30 years. She noted the meal is a good time for anyone without family and a place where people come together to reunite with others they’ve come into contact with over the years at other community gatherings.

“It was just great to celebrate with everyone and it was nice that they had a band here. It just feels very festive,” she said.

Anita Speller, who sat across from Stohr, was there for the food but also the “love in the room." She was one of the many people with a family member or friend who at some point had volunteered to help put together the feast.

“You get to meet people you’ve seen at other community or church meals and it’s nice they do this once a year," she said. "But every day for me is Thanksgiving, because I just always feel grateful.”

Larry Lavenz, too, pointed out the “good companionship” gained from these events while enjoying Thanksgiving with his son, Alex, and how “it’s good for smiles” at times when there is a lot of negativity in the world. 

Jean Hoy and Carole Hanson, sisters from Cedar Falls, were two volunteers working hard on the front lines of the food prep for several days.

It was their second time helping out, as they were following in the footsteps of an uncle and aunt who had been helpers for years before them.

“Some people are really struggling and it’s nice to just be able to be one of the smiling faces to help them out,” said Hoy.

“We’ve been blessed in life, and this just allows us to give back,” added Hanson.

Cedar Falls, Waverly City Government Reporter

I've covered city government for The Courier since August 2021. I'm a Chatham, NJ native who graduated from Gettysburg College in 2018 and previously worked for publications in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

