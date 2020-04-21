Salvation Army taking part in giving day Tuesday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO – The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls will be taking part in “GiveFromHomeDay” on Tuesday, April 21.

This national fundraising drive puts the power of giving into the hands of Americans who are anxious to help neighbors, individuals and families who are struggling with the economic and health impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increasing number of people out of work, small businesses closed, and schools shut down, the concept of helping our neighbors and communities in Cedar Valley has been brought to the forefront of the public.

For the people who rely on The Salvation Army, their needs have only increased. Furthermore, the number of new people being served is growing every day. Regardless of the pandemic, emergency services, food assistance, health care and housing services has not gone away.

With the increase of these services and programs needs, there are ways that the community can help us continue to provide hope and serve to Cedar Valley during these troubling times. Currently, we need personal hygiene items and bed pillows for the men’s shelter and women’s & children’s shelter.