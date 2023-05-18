WATERLOO — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls Youth Center will host a summer day camp for Black Hawk County youth.

This year’s camp theme, "Growth," will provide kids and teens with an adventurous, active, and healthy summer highlighted by plant, animal, community, and personal growth. Camp programs have been designed to offer a fun, unique experience with an opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, and discover new interests.

The camp will run Monday – Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. between June 12 and Aug. 11. Campers may use the Youth Center entrance, 207 Logan Ave. In addition to small group activities, free time to explore personal areas of interest, and field trips, registered campers will receive lunch and an afternoon snack. The registration fee is $10 per child (6-17 years old); families experiencing hardships may apply to have their fees reduced or waived.

Limited spots available. Registration forms can be picked up at The Salvation Army, 89 Franklin St., or call (319) 235-9358.

Photos: Biden honors 9 with Medal of Valor