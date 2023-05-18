WATERLOO — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls Youth Center will host a summer day camp for Black Hawk County youth.
This year’s camp theme, "Growth," will provide kids and teens with an adventurous, active, and healthy summer highlighted by plant, animal, community, and personal growth. Camp programs have been designed to offer a fun, unique experience with an opportunity to explore the outdoors, meet new friends, and discover new interests.
The camp will run Monday – Friday, 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. between June 12 and Aug. 11. Campers may use the Youth Center entrance, 207 Logan Ave. In addition to small group activities, free time to explore personal areas of interest, and field trips, registered campers will receive lunch and an afternoon snack. The registration fee is $10 per child (6-17 years old); families experiencing hardships may apply to have their fees reduced or waived.
Limited spots available. Registration forms can be picked up at The Salvation Army, 89 Franklin St., or call (319) 235-9358.
Photos: Biden honors 9 with Medal of Valor
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Lt. Justin Hespeler, of the New York City Fire Dept., during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Cpl. Jeffrey Farmer, of the Littletown, Colo., Police Dept., during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Lt. Jason Hickey of the New York City Fire Dept., during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to from right, Gabina Mora (Mother), accepting on behalf of Fallen Detective Wilbert Mora of the New York City Police Dept., and Dominique Rivera (Wife), accepting on behalf of Fallen Detective Jason Rivera of the New York City Police Dept., during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to from right, Gabina Mora (Mother), accepting on behalf of Fallen Detective Wilbert Mora of the New York City Police Dept., Dominique Rivera (Wife), accepting on behalf of Fallen Detective Jason Rivera of the New York City Police Dept., and Detective Sumit Sulan of the New York City Police Dept, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Detective Sumit Sulan of the New York City Police Dept, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington, as Gabina Mora (Mother), right, accepting on behalf of Fallen Detective Wilbert Mora of the New York City Police Dept., and Dominique Rivera (Wife), accepting on behalf of Fallen Detective Jason Rivera of the New York City Police Dept., loos on. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Deputy Bobby Pham of the Clermont County Sheriff's Office, Ohio, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Sgt. Kendrick Simpo of the Houston Police Dept., during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Joe Biden presents the Medal of Valor, the nation's highest honor for bravery by a public safety officer, to Firefighter Patrick Thornton, of the Fire Dept. of New York City, during an event in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
