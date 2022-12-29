Salvation Army short of Christmas fundraising goal

WATERLOO — Now that bells heard at grocery stores are silent, the Salvation Army has found itself short of the Christmas fundraising goal.
The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is $49,000 behind on its Red Kettle campaign. According to the organization’s Facebook page, its Red Kettle goal was set at $225,000.
The overall Christmas goal, made up of both the Red Kettle and the Christmas Mail Campaign, is $730,000. Overall, it is $380,000 away from reaching the goal. The Christmas fundraising season ends Jan. 15.
The organization received multiple special coins and hopes its annual auction will help offset the shortage. Until Dec. 30 at 3 p.m., people can place bids on the coins.
Items available for bid include:
- Twelve 1 oz. U.S. American gold eagle coins with a minimum bid of $1,823 per coin.
- A 1910 Indian head 2½ dollar gold coin with a minimum bid of $490.
- A 2015 Special Service Force gold coin 1/10 with a minimum bid of $225.
- An 1855 California gold half dollar coin with a minimum bid of $125.
- An 1854 California gold half dollar coin with a minimum bid of $30.
- A 1 oz. silver bar with a minimum bid of $25.
- A 1 oz. silver coin with a minimum bid of $25.
Corps Officer Major Shannon Thies said officials are hoping the auction will help bring the organization closer to its goal.
“This season was tough,” Thies said in a news release. “We were short on bell ringers and we experienced blizzard weather toward the end of the campaign. We also understand times are tough and many may not have had the extra funds to give this year.”
She said the organization is grateful for the bell ringers that stood outside in the cold and snow.
People may bid on multiple items. Final bids will then be reviewed and winners will be notified. Payment must be made in either cash or a cashier’s check by noon on Jan. 6.
Bids can be received by email or by phone. Email is the preferred contact. Bidders should send their name, contact number, item and bid amount to sawaterloocf@gmail.com.
Those wanting to place bids over the phone should provide their name, contact number, item and bid amount by calling (319) 830-7755.
Melody's memorable stories from 2022
It’s like a being a parent asked to choose their favorite child. “They’re all my favorites” is the standard response, or occasionally, “it depends on which day.”
When reporters were asked to choose their five favorite stories for 2022, my first thought was “how do I narrow the list?” It came down to a good narrative and the joy and inspiration I got from the people I interviewed.
These are the stories that are closest to my heart.
University of Northern Iowa professor emeritus and former Courier columnist Scott Cawelti tipped me off about Phil Pirages. Pirages, 77, is one of the nation’s most-respected rare book dealers and author of the new “Booked by Fate.” Now an Oregonian, Pirages graduated from Cedar Falls High School and UNI in the 1960’s. In our phone interview, Pirages described his “exotic” adventures in the esoteric world of medieval illuminated manuscripts, first editions and slightly tatty but charming collectible books. I could almost smell the sweet, musty old books as I wrote the story published earlier this month.
Cherie Dargan captured my imagination with the first heartwarming book in her five-part “Grandmother’s Treasures” series, “The Gift.” It was inspired by her marvelous collection of antique quilts and other heirlooms and the strong women in her family, especially her mom and aunts, who have been Dargan’s lodestars.
Milo Mead’s stunning domed clock cathedral was an impressive creation by the Cedar Falls woodworker. I wrote about the project last spring, detailing the 800 hours he spent drawing, designing, sawing and assembling the elaborate clock. It stands 5 ½ feet tall, measures 35 inches square, has multiple floors, detailed fretwork and a clock pendulum that chimes the hour.
In January, I wrote about Kevin Dill’s inspiring work as an advocate for all forms of dementia. Dill was diagnosed with Lewy Body Dementia, a degenerative and progressive form of dementia, nearly four years ago. Since retiring as director of Black Hawk County Veterans Affairs, Dill has devoted his efforts to hosting golf tournaments and other events for Dementia Friendly Cedar Valley and veteran’s projects. He also paints as a form of therapy and sells the artwork.
What could be more fun than hearing a bunch of young musicians mastering the monster guitar riff and raw power of AC/DC’s “Back in Black”? In August, I covered Amp Camp, the innovative summer music camp that is UNI’s version of “School of Rock.” Kids learn to play guitar, bass, drums and keyboards and sing rock, hip-hop, R&B, country and pop music. They break into bands, and Mutual Shock blew me away with their enthusiasm and talent.
