 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Salvation Army seeking volunteers

  • 0
122019kw-salvation-army-christmas-lunch-04

Volunteers serve patrons of the annual Salvation Army meal.

 Kelly Wenzel

WATERLOO — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is looking for volunteers for their noon lunch and perishable goods pantry.

  • The noon lunch is offered to anyone in the community on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Volunteers are asked to arrive at 11 a.m. and stay until 1 p.m. Closed-toed shoes must be worn, as well as a shirt with sleeves. Hairnets, aprons and gloves will be provided.
  • The perishable goods pantry is offered to anyone in the community on Tuesday and Thursdays. Volunteers are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m. and stay until 12:30 p.m. Volunteers must wear closed-toed shoes and dress appropriate for the weather, as they must be inside and outside.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Residents clean up, save mementos after Ian’s damaging surge

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News