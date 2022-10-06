Salvation Army seeking volunteers

WATERLOO — The Salvation Army of Waterloo/Cedar Falls is looking for volunteers for their noon lunch and perishable goods pantry.
The noon lunch is offered to anyone in the community on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Volunteers are asked to arrive at 11 a.m. and stay until 1 p.m. Closed-toed shoes must be worn, as well as a shirt with sleeves. Hairnets, aprons and gloves will be provided. The perishable goods pantry is offered to anyone in the community on Tuesday and Thursdays. Volunteers are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m. and stay until 12:30 p.m. Volunteers must wear closed-toed shoes and dress appropriate for the weather, as they must be inside and outside.
PHOTOS: Former church demolished in Cedar Falls
AND THE WALLS CAME TUMBLING DOWN
The front façade and columns of the church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumble as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday. The building used to house Cedar Falls Mennonite Church and Casa Montessori Preschool, which moved out more recently. It is being torn down to make way for a pocket residential neighborhood.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
AND THE WALLS CAME TUMBLING DOWN
The bell tower portion of the church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday. The building used to house Cedar Falls Mennonite Church and Casa Montessori Preschool, which moved out more recently. It is being torn down to make way for a pocket residential neighborhood.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Church Demo 5
The church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Church Demo 4
The church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Church Demo 6
The church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Church Demo 3
The church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Church Demo 7
The church at Ninth and Clay streets in Cedar Falls crumbles down as an Arends Excavation worker demolishes the building with an excavator on Tuesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
